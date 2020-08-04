X-Men, Kevin Feige was supposed to "look after" Bryan Singer on the film set

Share it:

Before becoming president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige produced several film projects related to the House of Ideas such as Hulk, Spider-Man 2 by Sam Raimi and in particular the first chapters of the X-Men, of which we have returned to talk about these days because of the new charges against Bryan Singer's behavior on the set.

According to the Hollywood Reporter's article that shed light on the behind the scenes of the film, which revealed that many cast members including Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry even threatened to abandon the film, 20th Century Fox was aware of the situation and commissioned Feige, who at the time worked for producer Lauren Shuler Donner, of "look after" the director's behavior.

"It's a strange industry, the film industry. We celebrate creativity and talent and forgive the brilliant people. Unconsciously, we probably turn a blind eye to what they do and bring their products around the world" Donner said for the report.

The producer later revealed that she had skipped the premiere of X-Men just because of Singer: "He was very nervous and agitated when he was insecure, as many do. But he let off steam screaming and shouting at everyone on the set. Or he left the set and stopped the production. You have to understand this: that guy was brilliant, and that's why we tolerated him. If he didn't blow it all up, he would be a really great director. "