X-Men: James Gunn reveals his favorite mutants

There continues to be talk of a possible reboot of the X-Men, while waiting for more information about it, fans of the characters have begun to indicate which are their favorite mutants. Also James Gunn he wanted to share his list on Twitter.

Over the years there are several characters who have appeared or who have debuted in the pages of the comic born from an idea of Stan Lee, quickly becoming some of the most famous superheroes in the Marvel catalog. The hashtag # My5XMen was then used by fans of the stories of the mutants to list the five characters that most impressed them, among them we can also note the tweet of James Gunn, who shared this message: "Does Doop count the same? Because in the case they are Doop, Fantomex, Kitty Pryde, Storm and Wolverine. If Doop isn't worth it, I don't think I want to play this game".

MCU fans then began to comment on James Gunn's choices, noting the director's great knowledge that he reported two characters and in particular Doop, much less famous than Storm, Wolverine or Kitty Pride.

