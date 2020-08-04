X-Men Final conflict, Vinnie Jones teased by Brett Ratner: the director replies

Share it:

Vinnie Jones in 2006 he had the opportunity to play the character of Fenomeno in the film X-Men: Final conflict, the last chapter of the trilogy dedicated to mutants in their adult versions and which would then have started the spin-offs on Wolverine and the reboot with the versions of the younger characters.

Jones, however, does not remember with great pleasure the experience on the set of the film, so much so that in the last few days he has confessed to being surprised by the final result, since it is not for what he had previously signed. Here's what the actor told ComicBookMovie: "I didn't feel well at all. I loved that role. But actually I was robbed. Matthew Vaughn made me sign, it was a great role with a great script. And Phenomenon was a great character. I signed for three films, and this makes it clear how seriously I took it. Brett Ratner has dissolved my character. It was in my f * trailer half the time. It was one of the most disappointing jobs I have ever done. I was always wondering 'What am I doing here?'

"It was not the same phenomenon for which I had signed. They cut his story, upset his character and removed his dialogues. I met twice with Brett to talk about it and he said 'Yes, yes, your time will come. They are writing your part as we speak. "But it never came. It was one of the biggest disappointments ever. The annoying thing is that some fans blame me! I have nothing to do with this. It's not the role I signed up for. The Phenomenon you saw was not the Phenomenon for which I had signed with Matthew Vaughn. This thing disturbed me a lot".

A few days later Ratner's reply also arrived, which took over from Bryan Singer, who at the time had decided to leave the project to devote himself to Superman Returns: "For those interested in Vinnie Jones' comments that I "dissolved and cut" the role of Phenomenon in X-Men – Final Conflict, it is all incorrect. What I can say is: too many bad mutants and too little time! Let's be honest, Mystica is prettier. Joking aside, I shot what was expected in the script that was given to me but I have not been able to expand the role of Phenomenon following Vinnie's requests because of the very short time allowed to make the film. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and her talent and I think she created a memorable character. We hope to see one day a stand-alone on the Phenomenon starring Vinnie Jones!".