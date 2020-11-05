X-Men: Did Wolverine change the fate of the tournament organized by Saturnyne?

The latest events told in the main X of Swords series, a new event that is closely involving the X-Men, deeply shocked the mutants, but one of the biggest revelations was presented in volume 14 of Marauders, which focused entirely on the banquet held by Saturnyne for the warriors who will participate in the tournament.

Shortly before the competition takes place, all Arakko and Krakoa fighters are expected to gather for a sumptuous dinner, and already from the opening pages you can understand how much this has infuriated Logan. Storm tries to calm him down somehow, telling him he knows what he’s feeling, but Wolverine still decides to blame Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain, too, as he could avoid the tournament, giving Saturnyne what she really wants.

Later it is Saturnyne herself who goes to Logan and asks him what he has in mind, and in that exact moment the mutant goes like this: “It shouldn’t be. You can just take what you want. You don’t need to create all this collateral damage.” Saturnyne points out how narrow Logan’s worldview is, and replies: “I said exactly what I meant. Death is a big change, and everything dies.“

A few moments pass, and after pulling out his claws, Wolverine lashes out at the woman saying: “Lady, these are the famous last words”, e it hits her, piercing her chest and stomach. You can find the scene in question in the table below. Given the conclusion of the volume, it is not yet clear whether Saturnyne was killed or not, but Logan’s actions will certainly have a decisive influence on the future developments of the series.

