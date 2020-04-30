X-Men: Dark Phoenix is ​​the movie that lost the most money in 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has rained enough since X-Men: Dark Phoenix it was released in theaters around the world. In fact, next June 7, 2020 will be one year since that premiere that was anything but productive. Many topics have already been written talking about what went wrong with that particular movie.

And we even told you that Disney came to blame Fox films in general and this film in particular for its economic losses (losses corresponding then to the third fiscal quarter). And today we have learned that the data is indeed scary. In fact, Dark Phoenix is ​​already the movie that lost the most money in all of 2019.

News that has come from the hand of Deadline, who has published an exhaustive review of the great box office failures of 2019. How has he done it? Simply taking into account the money that those films made to lose their respective producers. That is, the simple subtraction between the money they raised and the cost of the production itself.

In the case of Dark Phoenix, which ranks first, we are talking about losses of up to $ 133 million. The results of a film whose production was involved in many controversies. Without going any further, the end of it had to be changed in a hurry. And it could be one of the reasons that finally ended up angering many comic fans, who were expecting something different.

Not far below is Terminator: Dark Destiny, which had such important names as Tim Miller (director) or James Cameron (producer) and yet ended up causing losses worth $ 122.6 million.

Quite remarkable are also the cases of third and fourth place. For Cats and Gemini respectively. With 113.6 and 111.1 million dollars in losses each of them. What do you think? Do you think that all those figures were fair with respect to what we saw on screen?