 X-Men: Dark Phoenix is ​​the 2019 movie with the highest losses

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The other day we were doing a more economic-financial analysis of the 2019 box office. At that time we focused on analyzing the films that received the most profit at the 2019 box office. Now we do another type of analysis and go to the movie that was the biggest failure of last year, and which was also one of superheroes.

In that exhaustive economic study that Deadline has marked, it turns out that "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is the movie that less profit generated from 2019, in fact it is not even profit, but some net loss of $ 133 million. Those losses would be greater than those recorded by other tapes such as Terminator: Dark Fate (122.6 million losses), Cats (113.6 million) or "Gemini Man" (111.1 million).

The total box office of the mutant film amounted to $ 252.44 million, of the $ 65.8 million were at the US box office. His production budget was 200 million dollars, and if we take into account other items of income and expenses as in the analysis the other day, that negative result of 133 million would result.

The film itself can be criticized for many things about its proposal – and the work of Simon Kinberg in his directorial debut – but it was also affected by other factors. There were multiple release date changes, and it went from a premiere in November to February 14, to finally be June 7. In addition, the latter was produced in an unclear way because it was revealed when the second trailer for the film was released, marking its premiere there on February 14, which sent a confusing message to the viewer.

He was also affected by Disney's purchase of Fox's assets. The film's promotional team began to be fired as part of the organizational restructuring. At the time it was already said that the marketing campaign was quite months behind schedule, which in the end we could see first hand that it was true

Via information | Deadline

