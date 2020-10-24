X-Men: Apocalypse’s sad past emerges in the latest volume of X of Swords

The new Marvel Comics event, which is involving all the series dedicated to X-Men , X of Swords, is focusing on the battle between numerous warriors from different corners of the universe, who will face each other in an interdimensional tournament wielding very special swords.

One of the characters chosen is Apocalypse, for which it seems that this battle is deeply personal, considering that among the opponents he has he will have to face his original Knights, in the past by his side as mutant warriors, also flanked by an immense horde of monsters. In volume 13 of X of Swords, interesting details about its origins were revealed, and the truth about the survival of the fittest and strongest, a thought that has always characterized it.

In the issue in question Apocalypse was fatally shot by one of the Knights, and as Healer and Hope try to save him, the villain has a flashback, taking us back to his war against the forces from the dark dimension known as Amenth. It was precisely because of a sword from that dimension, the Sword of Twilight, to separate the Okkara territory into two distinct islands: Krakoa and Arakko.

Among the thousands of victims caused by the event, one hundred mutant champions went to Amenth to counter the opposing hordes, among them were the wife of Apocalypse, Genesis, who thanks to her powers was able to stop the enemy advance. However, the Golden Helmet, the force that controlled the hordes, managed to create a heavy fight between Genesis and his sister Isca, which started a war between the mutants and Amenth. Only thanks to the intervention of Genesis, and some warriors who sacrificed themselves, Arakko was sealed and separated permanently from Krakoa and the Earth.

We then discover that Apocalypse was left on Krakoa because he was not strong enough to face the power coming from Amenth, and his wife, before leaving, told him: “Stay. Use the time we can take for make this world something capable of facing our enemy. Judge them. So that they, and you too, can become what we need. Let only the best remain. “

It was therefore this that always guided Apocalypse, a promise made to his wife, whom he has not seen for a long time. Recall that Wolverine recently met his future nemesis, and we leave you to other details on the new Sword series.