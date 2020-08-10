X-Men, a character from the animated series has changed its name due to DC Comics

Share it:

X-Men: The Animated Series director Larry Houston recently revealed that Marvel's lawyers forced the production to change the name of a character due to homonymy with another hero from rival DC Comics.

The X-Men roster of super-powered mutants briefly included a slain shapeshifter in the second episode of the first season of the series, inspired by the Marvel Comics character known as Changeling. This mutant first appeared in a 1967 issue of X-Men, but there was a problem. In the world of DC Comics there was another hero with the same name and with abilities quite similar to his. We are talking about Beast Boy, the green shapeshifter, who operated under the code name Changeling in the 1980s comics of The New Teen Titans.

"We wanted to call him Changeling, but the lawyers said we couldn't, because that was one of the Teen Titans characters." Houston recalled during a Wizard World virtual panel with the show's cast members. "IS even though Marvel was the first to use this name, the lawyers told us to change it. So that's where we came up with Morph. He looks like Changeling, but his name is Morph ".

Morph's popularity eventually led to his own resurrection at the hands of the villain Mr. Sinister in the second season: "He was dead. I don't know if you knew, but he shouldn't have come back but then, we came to a compromise."

X-Men: The Animated Series has also been sued for plagiarism, it seems that the soundtrack of the series was "stolen" from a Hungarian series. In recent days there has also often been talk of a reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, who knows if it will ever become reality.