'X-Force' was going to be a trilogy of movies

When Disney Fox acquired many doubts about the future of numerous titles. Because although the inclusion of X Men within The Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy may sound like something fantastic, there are also many other short-term projects that have been able to disappear forever. For example, what about 'Gambit', movie that has been preparing since 2014? And with 'X-Force'? This tape was supposed to continue the story of 'Deadpool 2', and with the change of plans he stayed in stand by until Disney decided whether to move on or not.

Although we still don't know if the project has a green light, whoever was the director of the story, Jeff Wadlow, now he has revealed that this Marvel title was actually on the list long before 'Deadpool' and that, in fact, it was going to be trilogy. As recorded by ComicBookMovie.com, the director of 'Fantasy Island' has also stated that Fox hired him before the successful anti-hero film that Ryan Reynolds He introduced us. "I planned this arc of three films" he explained in the interview, where he pointed out that in them we would see the evolution of some children in the nineties with Rob liefeld fighting for what they believe to become adults where "he picked up some new members, and basically became Rick Remender's version of the X-Force in the early 2000s."

"These are plans that never came to fruition, but I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to have written the script," he added. The story never came true, but what was going to happen was very clear in the filmmaker's head that, he said that in his head he asked "if 'X-Men' was about mutants who went to private school with Wolverine and Professor X, what about the mutants that have to go to public school? And those who don't have the benefactor who takes care of them? " There was his story, in children who have to "solve it on their own." And there would have appeared "that darker and militant mentor in the form of Cable."

Although the story did not come to fruition, Cable If he did. Interpreted by Josh Brolin, this character debuted in 'Deadpool 2'. Will you do it again in a future moment of Disney? Have to wait.