 Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent on the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

New shooting images of the series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” yesterday's Monday we leave the first look at actor Wyatt Russell characterized in his role as John walker, or rather U.S. Agent, one of the villains of the Marvel Studios series.

In these screenshots we can see Russel both in military clothes and in the costume of Captain America, which correspond to two different scenes and in what seems a kind of official act (perhaps its official presentation?), which links with the information heard in the past that would be the government's response to the absence of Steve Rogers. A story quite similar to that of the comics, and in which he ends up losing control and becomes a villain. In the series, it is assumed that the government opposes turning Sam Wilson into the new Captain America, and hence placing another in the suit. In fact, it seems that he wears the shield Steve gives Sam at the end of "Avengers: Endgame".

Walker was introduced in the comics in 1986 as a kind of villain called Super patriot. Later, he would replace Captain America as a superhero authorized by the government and eventually assume the identity of U.S. Agent.

