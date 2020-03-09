Wyatt Oleff Profile – Trivia about Wyatt Oleff

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has been the great premiere of Netflix in 2020. The platform is a specialist in content WITH teenagers (not FOR teenagers) and, after 'Stranger Things', 'The End of the f *** world' and 'Sex Education', this year He has delivered another wonderful jewel with a chick in between, 'This shit surpasses me'.

As in the case of 'The End of the f *** world', it is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and, as in the case of 'The End of the f *** world', it stars a couple of teenagers with a enormous chemistry between them, with a relationship of the most special and to those that give life two actors that are a real discovery.

Sophia Lillis brings Sydney Novak to life while Wyatt Oleff he plays Stanley Barber, his neighbor and classmate who, as the episodes progress, becomes one of his best friends … and something else.

He is a peculiar boy, with a 70s style, who drives an old Ford Mustang, who keeps listening to vinyl and tapes and who keeps films on VHS because he loves the texture with which the images come out. Everyone loves him Entwistle was inspired by Geek, the character of Anthony Michael Hall in 'Sixteen Candles', to create the role of Stanley.

It is not the first role of the trajectory but it is the first with which it has emerged worldwide; The international fury for 'This shit surpasses me' has made Wyatt Oleff one of the most wanted teenagers on the internet. What can we tell you about one of the actors of the moment?

First, his extraordinary youth; He was born on July 13, 2003 in Chicago (USA), so he will turn 17 this summer. His parents are Doug and Jennifer Oleff, owners of a daycare chain called Chalk Preschools that began establishing in Illinois in 2005.

Wyatt Oleff, 11, at the premiere of ’Guardians of the Galaxy’, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Wyatt lived until he was seven years old in Chicago and then, together with his parents and his brother Eli, he moved to Los Angeles, where he had his first opportunity as an actor intervening in a real estate ad, Coldwell Banker. From an early age he knew that he wanted to devote himself to acting, something that he communicated to his parents when he was only five years old!

He was 9 years old when he got his first television role in the series 'Animal Practice' and in 2013 he already had the busiest agenda: he managed to participate in episodes of the series 'Once Upon a Time', 'Shake It Up!' and 'Suburgatory (Out of place)' and also in his first film, a telefilm called 'Middle Age Rage'

It would not take long to get a recognized role on the big screen, that of the young Peter Quill in the film 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014), by Marvel, which he repeated in 'Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2', released in 2017 , the year in which he really began to emerge with another great role, that of Stanley Uris in 'It', the adaptation of Stephen King's eponymous novel. Among his funniest works of 2017, this great and Christmas SIA music video, 'Santa's coming for us':

In the video clip you can see him next to Caleb McLaughlin, Lucas in 'Stranger Things', and that is that Wyatt Oleff is very friendly with one of the boys in the cast of the Duffer brothers series, especially Finn Wolfhard (Mike), who met during the filming of 'It' – also in this set and in the second part of 'It' coincided with Sophia Lillis, her partner in 'This shit surpasses me' -.

Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell and Wyatt Oleff at the premiere of ’It Chapter 2’ on August 26, 2019. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Oleff is, despite his short career, a king of social networks. He has a channel with his name on YouTube that has 255,000 followers, where he publishes videos making comic sketches, unboxing of video games and even recording his best friends.

And he already accumulates 2.2 million 'followers' on his Instagram profile (@wyattoleff), where we have known some other aspects of his life, such as that he also directs films (he recently published a poster and a laser of what looks like a short film made by him along with John J. Budion, 'Writer's Block') and that he has a girlfriend named Erin.

What route will Wyatt Oleff's career have? Apparently so far, we can assure you that it promises, and much. At the moment he prepares to shoot a crime film, 'The Traveling Men', and is confirmed, of course for the second season of 'This shit surpasses me'. We look forward to it.