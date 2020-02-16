General News

 WWE wrestler Sasha Banks rumored for the second season of The Mandalorian

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of WWE fighter Sasha Banks

The production of the second season of “The Mandalorian” It is being carried out without major leaks, but now we get a detail of a possible incorporation for the distribution of the series. It looks like Sasha Banks would have joined the cast of the series.

Banks is a WWE professional wrestler, where she became the first female champion in pairs. Details of what role it could play, or its importance, are still unknown. If this information were true, we would be facing the first television project in which Banks embarks beyond WWE and other fighting programs. Interestingly, Gina Carano, who also has an important role in the series, was once a professional wrestler, and participated in "American Gladiators".

The series of Star wars He will return to Disney + with new episodes this October and for the moment they have not given more details about what we will see in the second season, beyond that they could use previously established characters in the Star Wars universe, specifically in the original trilogy.

READ:   Rumored an Ant-Man 3 on the way and possible filming start in summer 2021

Via information | Pro Wrestling Sheet | Mat Men Pro Wrestling



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.