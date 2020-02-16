 WWE wrestler Sasha Banks rumored for the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The production of the second season of “The Mandalorian” It is being carried out without major leaks, but now we get a detail of a possible incorporation for the distribution of the series. It looks like Sasha Banks would have joined the cast of the series.

Banks is a WWE professional wrestler, where she became the first female champion in pairs. Details of what role it could play, or its importance, are still unknown. If this information were true, we would be facing the first television project in which Banks embarks beyond WWE and other fighting programs. Interestingly, Gina Carano, who also has an important role in the series, was once a professional wrestler, and participated in "American Gladiators".

The series of Star wars He will return to Disney + with new episodes this October and for the moment they have not given more details about what we will see in the second season, beyond that they could use previously established characters in the Star Wars universe, specifically in the original trilogy.

Via information | Pro Wrestling Sheet | Mat Men Pro Wrestling