WWE: WrestleMania 37 will be held in Los Angeles

With the celebration of Royal Rumble 2020, WWE officially began its "Road to Wrestlemania", which this year is celebrated in Tampa Bay. However, the wrestling promotion prefers to have the locations of its future PPV well tied in advance, so today it has presented Wrestlemania 37, to be held in Los Angeles, California. The evening will take place in the early morning of Sunday, March 28, 2021 to Monday 29 at local time.

The place chosen will be the Inglewood SoFi Stadium, which will open its doors this summer 2020 and will be the stadium where they will play their home games Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL. In addition to hosting "The Showcase of the Immortals," this incredible and modern stadium will host the Super Bowl LVI 2022 and the opening and closing stadium for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Thus, WWE returns to one of the classic venues in the 35 years (until today) of Wrestlemania history, where Wrestlemania 2 (simultaneously with Illinois and New York), Wrestlemania VII and Wrestlemania 21 have been held.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to be able to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles," he said. Vince McMahon, president and CEO of WWE. "WrestleMania will set the standard for future sporting and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium when we add this venue to the list of emblematic places that have hosted our great show."

In addition to WrestleMania 37, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and Monday Night Raw are included in the Staples Center and WrestleMania Axxess, the quintessential WWE fans meeting at the Center for Los Angeles conventions (the venue for E3), as well as the WWE 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony.