WWE, what are the plans for Roman Reigns, Strowman and The Fiend? Let’s be clear

As we recently saw, Roman Reigns made his comeback at WWE Summerslam, stepping into the ring after a match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman and knocking them both out. However, many will have noticed a change in his character and are wondering how this will affect the next matches.

But if Reigns after becoming the new “Paul Heyman Guy” is preparing to be welcomed into the ranks of the company’s heels, Bray Wyatt with his alter ego The Fiend seems to want to take the opposite path, being ready to be used as a baby face in all respects.

The same Big Dog path seems to have been reserved for Braun Strowman after the complex meeting with Wyatt in which he was able to count on the contribution of the ever-present Alexa Bliss. WWE will certainly have to come up with something very interesting to give meaning to all these changes and it is certain that Roman Reigns will return to reign over Smackdown as its absolute and undisputed champion.

Meanwhile Dominik Mysterio made his debut in Summerslam, certainly the meeting with Seth Rollins was not very lucky and, recently, he showed the bloody mask on social media with great pride and also the deep cut on his head.