WWE Untold: Undertaker and Randy Orton, the background of a great challenge

WWE Untold is a documentary series – available on the WWE Network – in which the superstars of yesterday and today recount important moments of their careers, offering different backgrounds to wrestling fans. The Phenom and The Legend Killer, this is the title of the new episode which will be published on 25 October, traces the rivalry between The Undertaker and Randy Orton which developed throughout 2005.

The two athletes deepen the salient moments of their feud, reveal some of the unexpected events they ran into and above all highlight the lessons learned by a then young Orton to work alongside the Gravedigger (to learn more about his career, moreover, we invite you to read our specials dedicated to the series on The Undertaker).

The Legend and the Legend Killer

Fifteen years ago, The Undertaker was still in the prime of its career (the epic story of the End of an era, detailed in the third episode of The Last Ride, still had to be made, for example), it was at the top of the company and the Streak it had not yet assumed the importance it would later have. Orton, on the other hand, had become the youngest world champion the previous year, but he was still on the launch pad and there is no doubt that the feud with the Phenom played a decisive role in moving him to the next level and become one of the company’s most successful and popular wrestlers.

The difference in experience between the two in 2005 is evident and is highlighted from the first scene, in which Orton talks about a mistake he made in hitting Taker with a chair. From this point on, the narrative focuses on the four matches the two had in ppv later in the year, when they faced each other at WrestleMania 21, SummerSlam, No Mercy (in a casket match) and finally to Armageddon in the brutal Hell in a Cell. The interviews with the two athletes are completed by those with the producer Bruce Prichard it’s at Bob Orton Jr, hall of famer, Randy’s father and also involved in the rivalry, who offer further details and curiosities.

A product for enthusiasts

Compared to The Last Ride, this documentary goes deeper the will of Undertaker in wanting to give space to young people and in wanting to help build the stars of tomorrow. In doing this, Calaway’s immense love for discipline and his always putting the good of “business“to the personal one, but beyond that there is not much new regarding his figure. Randy Orton, who talks about his first steps at Ohio Valley Wrestling, is more interesting than the figure of the Legend Killer, what it meant to be chosen by Undertaker to work together and the invaluable lessons he has learned. Randy appears grateful to his colleague and also self-critical for the mistakes made in the period in which they faced each other in the ring, thanks to an immaturity that he himself underlines.

He says, for example, that one of his biggest regrets is having himself submitted late to Wrestlemania rehearsals, a great lack of respect towards the others involved and also one of the worst ways to start a year of work alongside Undertaker.

All in all, The Phenom and The Legend Killer is a documentary aimed at wrestling fans, both those who want to retrace the epic rivalry between the two superstars and discover the secrets behind some of the most important moments (such as when Randy set fire to the coffin in which he had locked The Undertaker), and to those who did not live it at the time and would like to know more, directly from the testimonies of Orton and Taker.