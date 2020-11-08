WWE, The Mortician: the story of Paul Bearer, historic manager of Undertaker

Here we are with a new appointment of The Undertaker’s 30-year career celebrations, which will culminate in Survivor Series on October 22nd, where Deadman himself will participate. This time, however, we talk about Undertaker deepening the character of Paul Bearer, one of the most popular managers in wrestling and whose story it is impossible to tell without mentioning the Phenom, given the perfect chemistry that the two have shown to have in all the occasions in which they appeared together. In short, we are talking about a very successful combination, of those that continue to live in the memory of fans and that for younger fans can be decidedly interesting to deepen.

The Mortician: The story of Paul Bearer traces the career of Bill Moody (Bearer’s real name) underlining how important he was in the development of the character of Undertaker and not only, but above all by telling the story of a man who in the course of his life was characterized by two passions – funerals and wrestling – which he managed to merge with a unique result.

His Paul Bearer, so “over the top, but real“(Bruce Prichard), with his unforgettable”oh yeees“uttered in a highly shrill voice, it was one of the greatest insights ofAttitude Era; in 2014, about a year after Moody’s death, Bearer entered the Hall of Fame and now the WWE, with this documentary, offers a new way to better discover the man who played him and how he is managed to become a legend.

Between funeral parlor and wrestling

Moody says there are two things that most impacted his life: on the one hand the funeral and their atmosphere (a passion born in the year of the death of John Fitzgerald Kennedy and his grandfather), on the other hand wrestling. It was a very different period from today, where the use of the product mainly passed through live shows or thanks to magazines that provided information on the various local federations present on American soil.

The times of videotapes or television broadcasts were still far away and the young Moody began to take his first steps in the circuit of the federations of the southern states, training as a self-taught along with his friends, with whom he tried to replicate what he saw in the ring. His fighting career, however, never blossomed definitively, especially when it seemed obvious to some of his colleagues that a person with his characteristics (excellent expressiveness, the ability to tell a story and to be hated by the public) was perfect for the role of manager heel (i.e. a basically bad character).

Already in those years, Moody was in and out of the wrestling world, splitting up with a career as a funeral home and trying to stay close to his family at important events, such as the birth of his first child. In the mid-1980s, he returned to full-time employment as a manager, playing Percy Pringle III. Curiously, he was also the manager of Undertaker (as Texas Red) in his debut match against Bruiser Broody.

After the fleeting collaboration between the two, fate made them meet again in WWE a few years later. At that time (we are in 1991) Undertaker was already quite established and Moody was again detached from wrestling to take care of the family; but the latter received a call from Vince McMahon. It is during their meeting that Paul Bearer’s genesis took place, after McMahon noted in Moody’s resume that in addition to being a wrestler manager he was a funeral director: the best person to partner with a wrestler with gimmick as an undertaker.

From this moment on, the story shows several very important stages for the Taker-Bearer association, such as the world title victory against Hulk Hogan a 1991 Survivor Series or the first Wrestlemania they entered together. But bearer hasn’t tied his name to Phenom alone. Thanks to the need to evolve the character of Undertaker, to take him to the next level, Bearer was joined by Mankind press and Kane then, proving to be nothing short of fundamental for the success of these gimmick.

A Hall of Fame manager

With the introduction of Undertaker in version American Badass and with the evolution of wrestling, Bearer’s character was slowly shelved, but Moody continued to be very useful backstage and to make himself available to colleagues, which several times they pointed out how nice he was, always in the mood for jokes and very well liked by the whole locker room.

His wife’s health problems led to a new goodbye to wrestling, despite some sporadic appearances, such as the one at Wrestlemania 20 when there was the return of Undertaker as Deadman, sadly made bittersweet by a physical condition compromised by weight problems, to the point that Moody was struggling to climb the stairs. After the death of his wife, perhaps not to think of an event that had tried him a lot, he spent a new period in WWE between 2010 and 2012 and was engaged in storyline which recalled, as Kane (Glenn Jacobs) points out, Kenny’s many deaths in South Park.

Overall, The Mortician: The story of Paul Bearer, shows how much Moody was in love with family, wrestling and the funeral home and how during his life he managed to make the most of his bonds and passions. In addition to the always appreciated archival material, the story of anecdotes and background, the documentary also gives space to an event which, depending on the point of view, can be seen as a tribute or disrespect towards Moody / Paul Bearer.

After Moody’s death, in fact, the rivalry between Cm Punk and The Undertaker began with the first one who interrupted the tribute to Bearer and in the following weeks he also came to attack the Deadman with the iconic urn, and then scatter Bearer’s ashes. on the unfortunate opponent. On this point, both Calaway and Jacobs seem to agree: although initially torn by this involvement in the storyline of a person who has just died, they both understood that Moody would have appreciated this initiative and that he would have seen it as a tribute to his character, also because he it’s about Bearer and not about the man who played him. The Mortician: The story of Paul Bearer will be available on the WWE Network starting Sunday 8 November.