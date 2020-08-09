WWE, the monstrous Bray Wyatt wreaks havoc in the new episode of SmackDown

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

WWE is seriously becoming a horror film: after the splatter match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt is ready to return to the ring with his monstrous gimmick.

The wrestler has reinvented himself several times over the years, and in the last episode of SmackDown we saw his evil alter ego, nicknamed The Fiend (The demon), make his entrance and surprise Alexa Bliss, terrorizing the audience.

As you can see from the trailer, the storyline will continue in the new episode, and will also explain what happened to Braun Strowman, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances: "Wyatt warned us that the demonic creature would be released, and The Fiend has set its sights on the defenseless Bliss".

A horror twist that will not fail to satisfy fans of the genre. There will also be room for further matches, such as the one between Baron Corbin and Jeff Hardy, and the one between Matt Riddle and Sheamus, waiting for rematch. The show's producers are always looking for new ideas to attract new viewers, especially now that the problems related to the pandemic have led to a sharp decline in views. The target audience is the one ranging from 18 to 49 years, and the new found could bring back interest in this sport.

In the meantime, The Rock has accepted an important challenge, and to take stock of the situation here are the best 2020 WWE matches.