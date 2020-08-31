WWE stars pay homage to the actor, from John Cena to Roman Reigns

Share it:

After the tributes from Barack Obama and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, too the WWE world wanted to dedicate a thought to Chadwick Boseman , following his untimely death.

“A hero on screen and even more so in real life. A young boy to be inspired by, gifted with great talent, he left too soon. My love, my prayers and my support go to the Boseman family “, dichiara Roman Reigns.

John Cena instead he wanted to share a reflection on the meaning of existence, caused by the shocking news: “Life is a delicate and wonderful gift, given to us so that we can admire it, experience it and then return it. Find your purpose. Live your passion. Accept love. Allow yourself to be happy. Be grateful“.

Several female wrestlers also made their voices heard. Between these Brandi Rhodes, Simone Johnson and Mia Yim, and the latter has announced its intention to raise funds for the fight against cancer through a live stream. Could not miss it the tribute of Dwayne Johnson, the wrestler who perhaps most of all symbolizes the point of union between this sport and the world of cinema: “Difficult news to learn. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining and sharing your talent with the world. My love and my strength go to your family. “

The Boseman’s fighting spirit did not go unnoticed to those who struggle by profession. The actor continued with his commitments and achieved remarkable results despite the disease diagnosed in 2016. Marvel will dedicate a special to Black Panther, and to learn more about the impact he left in the world of cinema we recommend our in-depth study. about Chadwick Boseman.