WWE, Shawn Michaels ready to return, will he make Randy Orton pay?

As Lana and Rusev celebrate their anniversary by sharing spicy details, in the new Raw trailer the situation begins to heat up for other reasons, as Randy Orton's attack has garnered the attention of a big hit like Shawn Michaels.

In the last episode we saw Orton brutally raging on 71-year-old Ric Flair, after the match against Kevin Owens. Why settle for knocking out one individual when you can show everyone that you are the best by kicking anyone? At least, that's the logic behind Orton, but he may not have come to terms with a small detail.

Flair is close friends with Shawn Michaels and he will surely want to ask him for some explanation about what happened. Although the wrestling legend retired ten years ago, he still works as a coach for the NXT, so a surprise return to the ring it is not to be excluded, even if it seems unlikely that it is a real fight. We will no doubt see him turning to the ruthless wrestler, but if things go wrong …

In the new episode we will also find out how the feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will continue, now that it has further exacerbated with the brutal attack on Dominik Mysterio.