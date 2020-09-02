WWE, serious injury to Rey Mysterio: what will happen now?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On tonight’s Monday Night Raw, Ray Mysterio he would have had to face Seth Rollins in one of the many challenges that would have also involved Dominik Mysterio and Murphy. Unfortunately, however, due to a serious injury suffered by the San Diego goblin this was not possible.

During the duo match won by the two Mexican-born athletes in Payback, Rey Mysterio suffered a serious injury to the triceps of the arm, the same one reported some time ago by Edge and which still keeps him away from the ring for several months.

Now everything has passed into the hands of Dominik Mysterio who has just made his debut in Summerslam. The results were not as expected. Despite the warm support of the entire family clan, the young boy was unable to get the better of the Monday Night Messiah who closed the score in a four and four. This was of course to be expected given the considerable gap between the two.

Rey Mysterio is talking about long shooting times. Certainly he will have to stay away from the ring for at least a month but it is likely that times will expand further for fully promote his recovery.

Meanwhile Roman Reigns became the new Universal Champion by defeating his opponents Bray Wyatt e Braun Strowman. For the three there are new plans in WWE that we are sure will keep all wrestling fans hooked while, Brock Lesnar is currently out of a contract. We will naturally see how things evolve in the meantime, we just have to wait.