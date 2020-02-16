WWE Sasha Banks joins the cast of The Mandalorian Season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado, could be the next to make the jump of the wrestling ring to blockbusters, as they did The Rock or John Cena among others.

wwe.com

According to information from the podcast specialized in wrestling Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, the cousin of Snoop Dogg four times champion of the RAW Women's Championship, will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars series that broadcasts the Disney + streaming service.

Currently on medical leave to compete in wrestling, Banks would have already recorded his scenes, so he is not expected to play an important role. At the moment Banks has not confirmed or denied this information, but lately it has appeared on its social networks with the specialist of Din Djarin, the real name of the mysterious protagonist.

Star Wars has a long history of celebrity cameos and all kinds of 'celebrities', as you can see in the gallery on these lines, so it is still early to know if it is only a sporadic appearance or has more or less the same relevance of the role of Gina Carano, something that the spectators who have already been able to see The series have praised.

What we are sure of is that for many fans I have as Sasha Banks, MKV will not be able to shade the true star of this series, Baby yoda, whose merchandising is sold out in minutes and has already managed for example to be the best-selling Funko Pop in history without having even put up for sale.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere during the month of October 2020. We can finally see the first when Disney + officially opens in our country on March 24, 2020.

Source