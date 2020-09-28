WWE, Roman Reigns faced his cousin Jey Uso: here is the tragic ending

The world of wrestling is often based on historical feuds, which manage to make WWE matches even more engaging. On the occasion of the Clash of Champions, however, we witnessed a real settling of scores in the family, since the wrestlers in the center of the ring were Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso.

It was precisely the new Universal Champion who pushed to show the cousin in a big event, and in fact the two gave birth to a combat based on emotions. Reigns has abandoned any protective attitude towards the opponent, but has not had an easy life given the agility of the opponent: after several moves Reigns has managed to get the better of him.

As you can see from the video below, that’s when the humiliations started. It looks like the great champion is ready for definitively assume the role of villain, given the ruthlessness shown on several occasions and the claim to be recognized as the strongest always and in any case.

It was just with the intervention of his brother Jimmy Uso if Jey was rescued: despite the injury, Jimmy managed to return to the ring, and to declare surrender on behalf of his brother, then accusing Reigns of having destroyed the family. Apparently the feud does not end there, and in the future we will see some good ones.

In the meantime, we leave you to our interview with Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle’s new adventure outside of WWE.