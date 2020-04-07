WWE Results: WrestleMania 36 – Day 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The time has finally come to enjoy the biggest wrestling event of the year. ¡WrestleMania 36 it's here! Although it was originally going to be held the morning of April 5 to 6 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but the coronavirus crisis led the state government to cancel all sporting events. For his part, Vince McMahon refused to suspend WrestleMania 36 and decided to celebrate behind closed doors from Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, dividing the event into two nights (April 4 and 5) to have greater health security for its superstars. Thus, WrestleMania 36 started yesterday and returns tonight with more battles. Of course, we will be here to offer you a comprehensive summary of the event. Without further ado, let's go with the live WrestleMania 36 results for this second night.

WrestleMania 36 Results – Day 1

& lt; br / & gt;

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan (Kickoff Match)

The second night of WrestleMania started with an ideal match for the preview of the event between Natalya and Liv Morgan. Natalya arrived at the PPV kickoff without taking the new Liv Morgan very seriously and spent the first few bars of the match making fun of her between padlock and padlock. The domain was absolute but the truth is that, despite being very superior throughout the combat, Natalya did not have the agility of Liv Morgan, who ended up reversing a pin against her, rolling so that her rival's back touched the canvas and get this way with the victory on behalf of three.

Winner: Liv Morgan.

NXT Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The PPV officially started with the fight for the NXT Women's Championship between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, who had accepted the challenge launched by the champion of the yellow brand to return to her former kingdom. The Queen came to WrestleMania 36 with the idea of ​​ridiculing the NXT champion, but was surprised from the start by a much more motivated and direct Ripley. So much was the superiority of Rhea Ripley that Charlotte chose to even get out of the ring to breathe on occasion. After a few minutes, the blonde managed to react and began to attack the champion's left leg to try to weaken her and thus be able to equalize the contest. The punishment against Rhea's knee was severe and the referee asked Charlotte not to be so harsh and she even came close to stopping the fight, although Ripley refused. Despite being notably touched by her knee, Ripley managed to dominate in several bars of the match and was about to take the victory on more than one occasion, but La Reina is a very queen and always managed to save herself and keep destroying her opponent's knee. Finally, after a match in which both showed they had studied their rival very well, Charlotte Flair took the submission victory after a Figure 8 on her birthday.

Winner and new NXT Champion: Charlotte Flair.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby lashley

The evening continued with Aleister Black against Bobby Lashley, who arrived at WrestleMania 36 accompanied by his beloved Lana. Lashley wanted to take advantage of his superior weight and so he tried to bring melee combat to the best of his ability, sapping his opponent's strength with hard punches and padlocks. Even so, this is wrestling and Aleister Black has more than enough athletic qualities to practice it, which served to get rid of numerous accounts of three and to end up realizing his lethal Black Mass and take the victory on behalf of three.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The story of the love triangle between Otis, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler was bound to come to a conclusion at WrestleMania after the cake was discovered that Sonya Deville and Ziggler had been playing with Otis and Mandy for months, so a full match awaited us of emotions. Otis was full of rancor and it took him a long time to ram Ziggler hard, although Ziggler had a Superkick for his face. The surprise punch made Ziggler dominate for a few minutes, but it took a lot more than he offered to beat Otis at WrestleMania. The Heavy Machinery member wasted no time taking control again, but when he was making his final move, Sonya Deville, who had accompanied Ziggler to the arena, distracted the referee, allowing Ziggler to kick the low zone of Otis. This caused Mandy Rose to enter the pavilion, attack Sonya and then hit Ziggler in the noble parts to match things up.. With Zigller stretched out on the canvas, Otis made his Caterpillar, covered his opponent's body, and claimed victory. Then he lifted Mandy Rose in his arms and the long-awaited kiss came between them.

Winner: Otis.

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Fight)

Two old friends met at WrestleMania 36 to end their growing rivalry since Edge returned at Royal Rumble 2020 and was betrayed by Randy Orton. They would do it in a Last Man Standing Match (there are no disqualifications and the one who manages to leave his opponent on the ground until the count reaches 10 wins), so the fight promised to be the most demanding of the night. Otron was well aware of this and disguised himself as a camera to apply an RKO to Edge by surprise during the ring entrance sequence.. As soon as they were both in the ring and the bell rang, Orton applied another RKO and the referee started a count that went up to 9, at which time Edge rolled out of the ring to stand up. Orton hit him with a camera, bringing a new count to 7, and then began chasing Edge behind the scenes, hitting him with everything he saw. But The Rated – R Superstar knows how to play this, too, and when they got to the gym where WWE superstars exercise, it was he who smashed The Viper's body.

The action moved to the corridors and meeting rooms, where both already began to show sasaplands of great fatigue. They thus arrived at the warehouses, where they were hit with ladders and chairs relentlessly. After many minutes fighting, they reached the top of a truck and there Edge applied a Spear on Orton that brought the count to 9. When he was going to make the second, Orton was able to counter it with an RKO, but the count also stayed at 9. Orton returned to the top of the truck after taking two chairs, put Edge's head on one of them and prepared to hit it with the other, but at that moment Edge got up and suffocated Orton until he was in the reverse position. In the end, it was Edge who hit Randy Orton's head with one chair as he rested on another, and the referee brought the count to 10 to award him victory.

Winner: Edge.

Raw The Street Profits vs. Tag Team Champions Andrade & Ángel Garza

The Raw Tag Team Championship was also up for grabs at WrestleMania 36 with a bout pitting The Street Profits against Andrade and Ángel Garza. The contest began as expected, with absolute control of the champions, who were quick relays and attacked as a team. But the bad arts of the applicants, who distracted the referee to attack from behind, soon matched the contest. The duel began to unfold quickly and in the end it was the Street Profist who won the victory on behalf of three after a Montez Ford Frog Splash. Of course, Andrade and Ángel Garza did not assume defeat and attacked the champions after the end of the fight with the help of Zelina Vega, causing Bianca Belair to leave to save their friends.

Winners and still Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits.

SmackDown Champion Bayley Vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi (Fatal Fight 5 Corners)

The SmackDown Women's Championship would be decided in a Fatal-5-Way Match at WrestleMania 36. Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina and Naomi arrived at the Performance Center with the intention of snatching the belt from Bayley, but she had no idea of ​​putting them on easy things. Given their superior size, they were all clear that Tamina was the greatest rival and so they decided to attack her as a group, although she easily got rid of all of them until Sasha took her out of the ring with a knee to the face. From there, Bayley and Sasha Banks teamed up to fight the other two standing contenders and we saw an interesting mini-match for makeshift teams. Tamina's return to the ring meant the return of the general alliance and even we saw Sasha Banks perform Rey Mysterio's 619 so that later the four fighters covered Tamina's body and eliminated her on behalf of three. Bayley and Banks then teamed up to eliminate Naomi by submission, and Lacey Evans was left alone against the two friends.

Sasha held Evans's head against the corner guards, but when Bayley went to kick her, she pulled away, it was Banks who took the hit. This caused Sasha Banks to later rebuke Bayley for that hit. and that, in the middle of their discussion, Lacey Evans took advantage to beat Sasha and eliminate her on behalf of three. Evans and Bayley were the only wrestlers in the fight now. In their confrontation, the champion was superior, but Evans resisted all blows and even came to dominate at times. Finally, Sasha Banks appeared again to attack Lacey Evans from behind, helping Bayley to retain the title on behalf of three since there were no disqualifications in this match. Sasha placed the belt around her friend's waist, raised her arm and invited her to celebrate on camera, but something in her gaze had changed. It seems that the friendship between Bayley and Sasha Banks leaves WrestleMania 36 fatally wounded.

Winner and still Women's SmackDown Champion: Bayley.

John Cena vs. "The Demon" Bray Wyatt (Firefly FunHouse Match)

The Fiend Bray Wyatt had a very special fight prepared for John Cena at WrestleMania: The first ever Firefly FunHouse Match in history, although no one knew what that meant. As Wyatt himself introduced, it would be a match in which John Cena would discover who he really is by facing himself in Wyatt's own fun house. If on the first night of WrestleMania 36 we had a movie-style match starring The Undertaker and AJ Styles, on the second night we had this Firefly FunHouse featuring John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Was an interesting video in which we saw Cena face the jokes of Bray Wyatt and his puppets while he reviewed the history of WWE and his own career, taking Cena to stages of different times of the company. We even saw John Cena going back to his early days and rapping. Similarly, we saw Bray Wyatt return to the times of The Wyatt Family, when he was trying to drive the good old John Cena crazy. Thus, until the authentic The Fiend finally appeared to apply a Sister Abigail, suffocate John Cena by putting his hand in his mouth and finish with a close-up and his popular phrase "let me in" (let me in). A sector as strange and enigmatic as it is entertaining.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

The highlight of the night would be the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, who earned the opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble. A duel of titans that fans expected a lot thanks to McIntyre's great form. As usual, Lesnar did not want to waste time and pushed McIntyre against the corner just to start ramming him repeatedly. But McIntyre replied with a Claymore that allowed him to make a pin, although the account remained in two. From there, Brock Lesnar took tickets to Supex City and later made an F5, although he also left the account at 2. He applied a second F5 on McIntyre, although the account did not exceed 2 this time either. McIntyre resisted a third F5 and Lesnar began to lose the papers with the Scottish stamina. When The Beast went to make another F5, McIntyre responded with three consecutive Caymores that left Lesnar stretched out for the count of three.. Thus, Drew McIntyre took the black belt home from WrestleMania.

Winner and new WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre.