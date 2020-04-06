WWE Results: WrestleMania 36 – Day 1

Share it:

The time has finally come to enjoy the biggest wrestling event of the year. ¡WrestleMania 36 it's here! Although it was originally going to be held the morning of April 5 to 6 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but the coronavirus crisis led the state government to cancel all sporting events. For his part, Vince McMahon refused to suspend WrestleMania 36 and decided to celebrate behind closed doors from Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, dividing the event into two nights (April 4 and 5) to have greater health security for its superstars. Thus, WrestleMania 36 starts tonight and we will be here, both today and tomorrow, to offer you a comprehensive summary of the event. Without further ado, let's go with the live WrestleMania 36 results.

WrestleMania Results – Day 2

Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Match)

The match between Drew Gulak and Cesaro was one of the last to be announced, but that did not stop these two talented fighters from taking care of opening the 2020 edition of WrestleMania in their kickoff. Cesaro started strong, hitting hard and looking for several accounts of three, although without success. Still, although Gulak managed to get up on several occasions, it was not too much of a problem for the Swiss, who ended up winning with the victory on behalf of three after applying an Air Spin and The UFO.

Winner: Cesaro.

Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

The main show for this first night began with the match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Kabuki Warriors put the white belt on the line against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a confrontation that began with the Japanese trying to drive their rivals crazy with constant ridicule. It didn't take long for them to do so and Bliss and Cross's response translated into powerful attacks and quick relays. Still, when the action moved out of the ring, Asuka and Kairi Sane's street style of fighting turned the tables again. From there, the Kabuki dominated the match for many minutes, keeping Alexa inside the ring and constantly taking over to weaken her. But when Bliss managed to hand over to Cross, she entered with so much energy that she crushed Kairi as if she were no match for her. The forces were equalized and both teams tried to count to three, but the teammates were very attentive and saved each other. Finally, Alexa Bliss performed a Twisted Bliss on Kairi Sane and the applicants became champions.

Winners and new Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Elias vs. King corbin

Elias decided to start the fight early and attacked Corbin earlier on the ramp before he reached the ring. and the initial bell will ring with the aim of sapping your forces. Once in the ring and with the duel officially underway, it was seen that Elias' plan was good, since King Corbin could not respond to his constant blows during the first few bars. Of course, Corbin managed to react with the passage of minutes and began to subdue Elias with hard blows and quick maneuvers. Arrogant like himself, Corbin began to scold the referee and to the commentators for considering that he counted slowly and that played against him since it made Elias recover and take the initiative again. After several minutes of equality, Corbin tried a pin by stabbing his feet on the ropes, an illegal move that the referee realized, so the count stopped. Enraged, King Corbin began to argue with her and Elias took the opportunity to roll his rival and take the victory on behalf of three.

Winner: Elias.

Raw Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler's show of power at Elimination Chamber 2020 gave her a direct pass to fight for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch and promised a tough-guy fight on this first night of PPV. Baslez had it clear and as soon as the bell rang he tried his lethal Kirifuda Clutch, although The Man was quick and left the ring to dominate in the vicinity. Back in the ring, the contest became brutal and both wrestlers began to give their best trying to apply the most powerful blows in their repertoire. Still, none managed to complete the pin for the count of three. When the action left the ring again, Baslez struck Lynch's head twice hard against the side of the commentary table until the champion was apparently unconscious.. The applicant took her body to the ring, applied another Kirifuda Clutch but The Man rolled and turned the key of his rival into a pin to take the victory and retain the title.

Winner and still Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn had his first Intercontinental Title defense against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36 and the match promised a lot of show despite the circumstances. Zayn entered the pavilion accompanied by Cesaro and Nakamura, while Bryan did so by Drew Gulak. It did not take long for Gulak to get rid of Zayn's clappers so that they could not intervene and with that panorama, the confrontation was a monologue by the applicant. Sami Zayn was just trying to escape the fight to be disqualified and retain the belt, but Daniel Bryan prevented him over and over again.z. Until the moment when Daniel Bryan decided to attack from the top of the corner, at which point Sami Zayn hunted him down with a spectacular Helluva Kick in the jaw that sent him to sleep. Thus, Zayn was able to pin and retain the belt.

Winner and still Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Triple Threat Ladder Fight)

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship would be brought into play in a Triple Threat Stairway involving one member from each of the three teams. The reason it wasn't a tag team match was simple: The Miz, champion alongside John Morrison was being quarantined for testing positive for coronavirus and therefore unable to participate in WrestleMania 36. The duel developed as the most spectacular of the evening so far, with all the characteristics of a fight with stairs. Despite this, you could see the circumstances in which this WrestleMania was disputed and made us dream of what it would have been like to be held in a large arena with an audience and six men in the ring. The stunts and the blows with stairs were the order of the day and the show did not give rise to truces, both inside and outside the ring. The match ended in the most surreal way possible: The three fighters climbed the stairs, grabbed the hanger from which the belts hung and pulled it out of the carabiner. But everyone was holding the hanger with their belts, so no one had won yet. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston double-headed John Morrison, who was thrown from the top of the stairs but with the belts in his hands. In this way, Morrison managed to keep the championship for himself and The Miz. Without a doubt, the best fight of the night, what a shame about conditions.

SmackDown Winners and Still Tag Team Champions: John Morrison and The Miz.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Old acquaintances continued their rivalry at WrestleMania 36 with a talented match reminiscent of the golden days of NXT. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens did not disappoint and let us see risky moves in every action. Neither of the two fighters managed to gain control of the fight and the accounts of three failed succeeded despite the good actions of both. Tired of the situation, Seth Rollins took the action to the outskirts and there attacked Kevin Owens with the start and end bell of the fight. The referee stopped the match immediately, disqualifying Rollins and giving Owens the winner.. But KO did not like it and took a microphone to tell Rollins that this was WrestleMania and that he could not end his fight like this, so he challenged his opponent to start again but in a fight without disqualifications.

Rollins did not hesitate and accepted the challenge, returning to the race to continue crushing an already very tired Owens. Rollins attacked with the ring entrance ladder and chairs, while Owens remained on the ground helplessly. But Seth was overconfident and Owens reacted by hitting the bell twice. With Seth Rollins sprawled out on the commentary table, Kevin Owens climbed to the top of the luminous sasapland of WrestleMania to jump from there and break the table when falling on the body of his rival. He dragged Rollins' body back into the ring, applied a Stunner and took the victory on the count of three.

Winner: Kevin Owens.

Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Roman Reasaplands was Goldberg's original challenger at WrestleMania, but his health condition (he just fought leukemia) and the coronavirus crisis prompted the wrestler to give up this opportunity and the organization to change the fight at the last minute to be Braun Strowman the one who tried to dispute the title to the legend. Goldberg wanted to fix it on the fast track and applied three Spears as soon as he started, but Strowman resisted the pin. One more Spear did not mean the end of the match and Braun Strowman made three Powerslam and one Runing Powerslam to win the victory and get the blue belt. The fastest fight of the night, not even five minutes long, as expected.

Winner and new Universal Champion: Braun Strowman.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker wanted to fight AJ Styles and WrestleMania was the ideal place to meet heads against El Fenomenal. What we did not imagine is it would be the most surreal and disappointing match at WrestleMania 36. AJ Styles was planted in a cemetery arriving there inside a coffin with a hearse and that Undertaker went to that point in his Harley to the rhythm of Metallica. So, between graves and with a Sunday afternoon film productionThe Gravedigger began to pummel Styles nonstop with the intention of burying him alive. Styles tried to put up resistance, but ended up inside a grave, at which point the other two members of The OC appeared to challenge The Undertaker to overcome a group of hooded men. Despite being outnumbered, Undertaker played at home and beat everyone. Still, as he was about to finish off Gallows and Anderson, AJ Styles showed up to hit him in the back with a concrete block. Undertaker crawled on the ground showing his middle finger to his rival while he kept poking him to finally end up inside a hole two meters underground.

AJ Styles climbed onto the tractor to dump the dirt over the grave and then The Undertaker appeared out of nowhere behind him to hit him again. AJ ran away and climbed onto the roof of a house while the gravedigger unleashed all his powers, causing a fire to prevent him from moving further away. Undertaker threw AJ from the roof to the ground with a Chokeslam. The Phenomenal began to beg for mercy, but The Gravedigger was not in the mood. He kicked it to fall into the hole, got on the tractor, and threw the dirt on it, thus winning the victory at WrestleMania 36.

Winner: The Undertaker.