WWE Results: Royal Rumble 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first great wrestling event of the year has arrived. Tonight has taken place Royal Rumble 2020, the WWE PPV that started the final stretch towards WrestleMania and put the biggest superstars of the American company at the same time in the same ring. Royal Rumble 2019 took place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and was seen through the WWE Network. But, as always, in case you are not customers of the digital platform, we were here throughout the evening to offer you a comprehensive summary of their live fighting as we did last month with TLC 2019. Without more, we go with the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 results. Let's get ready to rumble!

Shorty G vs. Sheamus (Kickoff Match)

The kickoff of Royal Rumble 2020 allowed us to enjoy the combat between Shorty G and Sheamus, two fighters with very different combat styles but equally willing to encourage the respectable. Although Shorty G began making good locks, the brute force of the Celtic Warrior always ended up imposing. Even so, the agility of Shorty G caused the confrontation to pass through the phase of dominance of both contestants, offering us moments of enough spectacle thanks to the supplements and Shorty jumps. Sheamus, despite his hard training after the injury, was somewhat lacking in rhythm and failed in several blows that put him against the sword and the wall. But that was not an impediment so that, at first Kick Brogue who managed to hit the face of Shorty G, took the victory on behalf of three.

Winner: Sheamus.

American Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (Kickoff Match)

The previous Royal Rumble 2020 continued with the first starting match of the night. Andrade would put the United States Championship at stake before Humberto Carrillo in a duel that promised many stunts. Both contestants met expectations and allowed us to see a few flights throughout the confrontation. In addition, Carrillo showed his best movements, which allowed us to see him perform tricks and keys of great difficulty, especially when he flew jumping on the third rope to fall on Andrade when he was in the vicinity. Carrillo had several pin occasions, but none were successful. With such a level of wasted energy, the errors began to arrive on the part of Humberto Carrillo as the battle progressed and, in the end, Andrade managed to reverse one of Carrillo's pins rolling over him to take the victory on behalf of three and leave with face of disbelief to Humberto Carrillo, who shook his head while watching the champion lift his belt of stars and stripes.

Winner and still United States Champion: Andrade.

Roman Reasaplands vs. King Corbin (Fall Fight Count Where It Is)

The main event began with a very special fight between Roman Reasaplands and King Corbin in which you could win anywhere in the enclosure. The Big Dog wanted the King of the Ring after what had happened in recent weeks, so he didn't hesitate to attack his subjects when they approached him to the ring. But King Corbin was attentive and soon reacted to put things in his favor. Thus, both were beaten among the public until Corbin decided to take the action to the surroundings of the ring and break the first table of commentators of the night with the body of Roman Reasaplands. But we are all aware of the endurance Roman has and that was key so that he could reverse the situation in time to take Corbin back to the halls of the pavilion to crush him among the public and go through a wooden table with his body.

Corbin tried to flee and while Roman was chasing him, Roode and Ziggler appeared to hit Reasaplands, something completely legal as it was a fight without disqualifications. Luckily, the Usos also made an appearance and thus began a street confrontation with garbage cans, metal fences and other elements among the four assistants. To all this, Roman Reasapland continued to hit King Corbin, with several Superman Punch and crushing his head against the mobile sinks. He then introduced Corbin into one of the toilets and turned the booth to make the audience sing that of "Holy Shift". Once out of the cabin, King Corbin was able to take advantage of slashing, but Roman Reasaplands responded with another Superman Punch and one Spear which gave him the victory on behalf of three in the hallway that separates two of the public areas.

Winner: Roman Reasaplands.

Royal Rumble Female

The first big event of the night was not begged and the music of Alexa Bliss rang to announce that she would be the first participant of the female Royal Rumble that would give a place for the starting match in WrestleMania (we will leave you the order of entry of the fighters at the end of this combat section). As you know, In this type of fighting, a new fighter enters the scene every 90 seconds and wins the last one standing in the ring after having eliminated his rivals by being thrown out over the third rope and touching the ground with both feet.

The combat left us many memorable moments, but one of the brightest, and most comical, was that of Otis appearing lying on the ground to save Mandy Rose from being eliminated when she fell on him, although she did not rescue her on a second occasion despite take her in her arms since another participant was thrown over them. Another great moment was the starring at the top of the corner by Kairi Sahen and Alexa Bliss, in which the Japanese made fun of Bliss making her see that she was taller than her, but her mockery was expensive since Alexa took her out of the ring to remove it The rapid elimination of Tamina will also go down in history, which, to the surprise of many given its size, was barely 10 seconds on stage. Memorable also the elimination of Alexa Bliss after an intense duel counted Bianca Belair in which the first grabbed the long braid of the second to not fall until it managed to push it against the corner. But most notable may be Naomi's electric return to WWE with a new afro hairstyle, who came to demonstrate his high level of wrestling again and cling to combat by climbing on the fence of the public to avoid being eliminated.

The return of the mythical Kelly Kelly will also remain in the memory of Royal Rumble 2020, which unleashed the laughter of the respectable by rubbing his butt by the face of his rivals, although it was eliminated by Charlotte in the blink of an eye. But the surreal moment of the evening was left by the appearance of Santina Meralla, who is none other than Santino Marella dressed as a woman. When he was cornered by Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Santino decided to take out his famous snake glove and apply a Cobra car to get fired over the third rope. at the end of the fight, only Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler remained on the ring, emerging victorious from The Queen after enduring in an epic way clinging to the rope so as not to fall.

Alexa Bliss Bianca Belair. Mighty Molly Nikki Cross Wool. Mercedes Martinez Liv Morgan Mandy Rose Candice LeRae. Sonya Deville Kairi Sane Mia Yim Dana Brooke. Tamina Dakota Kai Chelsea Green Charlotte Flair Naomi. Beth Phoenix Toni Storm Kelly Kelly Sarah Logan Natalya Xia Li Zelina Vega Shotzi Blackheart. Carmella Tegan Nox Santina Marella Shayna Baszler.

Winner: Garlotte Flair, who will have a starting opportunity at WrestleMania.

SmackDown Bayley vs. Champion Lacey Evans

The female protagonism still did not cease after the Royal Rumble of that category and the event continued with the fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Bayley and Lacey Evans, one of the most projected wrestlers in WWE today. The fight was dominated by Bayley from the first moment, making a good sample of his new facet heel when facing the public and applying forceful blows. The few attempts by Lacey Evans to change the tables were always thwarted by a very dominant Bayley that did not cease in her efforts to finish on the fast track. Finally, although costing him more than he would surely have liked, Bayley won the victory on behalf of three.

Winner and still SmackDown Champion: Bayley.

Universal Champion "The Demon" Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (leash combat)

After Daniel Bryan's surprise appearance in TLC to hit Bray Wyatt, the fight between them in Royal Rumble 2020 promised many emotions. So much so, that Wyatt decided to let the demon into him and appeared at the Minute Maid Park in Houston as The Fiend to try to keep the Universal Championship in his possession in a fight without escape in which the two fighters would be tied to each other by a leather belt. The Field was able to take better advantage of this belt in the first stages of the confrontation and did not hesitate to whip it with his opponent's torso every time he was on the ground, leaving visible marks on his skin. Daniel Bryan managed to react for a few minutes and took the leash to make Wyatt collide with one of the posts repeatedly. Still, The Fiend's brute force prevailed once more. Of course, when The Fiend climbed on one of the tables of commentators to Daniel Bryan, nothing could be done before the reaction of the latter, who applied several kicks in the crotch, taking advantage that it was a combat without disqualification, and then returned the lashes with the belt.

Back in the ring, Bryan executed several And it is! Kicks, interspersed with straps, while The Fiend asked for more and more. The Demon quickly turned the matter around and reloaded against his rival, putting his hand in his mouth in an attempt of submission that Daniel Bryan knew how to invest, although The Fiend was released again from the dam. Finally, Bray Wyatt's resistance and physical power prevailed and The Fiend retained the championship after a count of three over his opponent after applying an Uranage and a Claw Mandibule. In this way, the lights went out so that The Fiend disappeared from the scene and when it came back on we saw a very touched Daniel Bryan who had to be taken to the locker room with the help of the referees.

Winner and still Universal Champion: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Raw champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Becky Lynch would put into play the Women's Raw Championship against Asuka, the Champion for Couples with Kairi Shane, who came out next to her to cheer her up from the corner. From the beginning, a Becky Lynch was seen very motivated by the result of the Women's Battle Royale, which could make her face Charlotte in WrestleMania if she left Royal Rumble even as a champion, but Asuka was not far behind. The two fighters exchanged blows and dominance, offering a variety of movements to the delight of the audience. Similarly, Kairi Shane was very active in the surrounding area, constantly rebuilding the referee and trying to distract The Man.

When the fight progressed, Becky Lynch took full control of the situation and struck Asuka hard again and again both inside and outside the ring. But Asuka hadn't said the last word yet and managed to subdue the champion for a while. The forces equaled and in the end, when Asuka had his green mist ready, The Man kicked him in the stomach that made him fail in his attempt to spit the green liquid over his face. Then, Becky Lynch successfully applied a Disarmher for Asuka to surrender and thus win the submission match

Winner and still Raw Champion: Becky Lynch.

Royal Rumble Male

WWE's first great PPV of the year would end with the massive combat of the men's division. The Royal Rumble Match was going to gather the biggest superstars of the company to try to win a direct pass for a title match at the main WrestleMania event. The rules of this fight are exactly the same as those of the women's Royal Rumble and we will tell you the highlights and show you the order of entry of the fighters in this section.

The first to enter was Brock Lesnar who, despite being WWE Champion, decided to join the Royal Rumble Match to be on the ring from the beginning and prove that he is the most dominant fighter in the company. Elias followed him, so we already had an initial duel of this massive combat. Elias came in singing a mocking song about Lesnar but The Beast was not in the mood for those things and went after him before he reached the ring. He climbed into the ring, sent him to Sumplex City, broke his guitar against his body and eliminated him. Seen and unseen. A few seconds later, Erick Rowman entered, but he was eliminated in just 8 seconds by Lesnar, who was unstoppable. Robert Roode was next on the list, provoking Lesnar's laughs, which he thought would take even less to eliminate him. F5 and Roode flying over the third leather. 3 of 3 for Lesnar, who raised his arms in the center of the ring while waiting for the fifth Royal Rumble participant to be John Morrison. But Morrison's seniority was not synonymous with success and in 9 seconds he was already eliminated. The sixth to enter was Kofi Kingston, who managed to put some resistance to lift the public. For the first time, three fighters on the ring would be seen as Rey Mysterio entered the 90s.

Although the rivals accumulated, Brock Lesnar continued to dominate and left Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio out of the ring, without eliminating. But when Big E entered the thing changed. The three formed a team and managed to stand up to The Beast, although Lesnar responded by eliminating all three. At this stage, Lesnar had already eliminated seven rivals and waited alone again for the next, which was Cesaro, although he also flew on the third rope without even realizing it. his friend Shelton Benjamin was next and, after making him believe that he would team up with him, he also eliminated him. It was the turn of the Intercontinent Champion, the Japanese Shinsuke Nakamura, who managed to knock Lesnar but not avoid being eliminated before the next fighter's departure. So, Lesnar became the first fighter in history to eliminate 10 opponents in a Royal Rumble Match. The surprise came with the appearance of the legendary MVP in 12th place, but it didn't take long to receive an F5 and be eliminated. When 90 seconds passed Keith Lee, who promised to endure much more.

The two moles collided in the center of the ring and Brock Lesnar ended up on the canvas twice. For the first time in the Royal Rumble Match, The Beats showed weakness and the thing got interesting when Braun Strowman entered the scene. Surprisingly, Lesnar still had energy and took tickets to Suplex City for his two rivals at the time. Taking advantage of a later confrontation between Keith Lee and Braun Stromwman, Lesnar took them both and threw them on the third rope to stay again as the only fighter of the Royal Rumble Match. Thus, he waited for the next one to enter, which was Ricochet and played with him for the next 90 seconds until Drew McIntyre arrived. Ricochet took advantage of Lesnar faced McIntyre to kick him in the crotch in the back, causing The Beast to rest on the ropes. Thus, Drew McIntyre ran to him and pushed him to eliminate him and then get rid of Ricochet. Now, McIntyre was the only contender. Drew took the role that Brock Lesnar had had and was eliminating one by one everyone who appeared on the ramp while Lesnar continued to look incredulous from the ring's surroundings. But his streak was not as big.

That said, the most prominent moment came with entry number 21 as it marked the return of Edge, which began to distribute Spears right and left and eliminated AJ Styles. From there, the combat turned into something more normal for a Royal Rumble, accumulating large number of fighters on the ring. The arrival of Randy Orton left us another memorable moment by joining forces with Edge to remember old times and get rid of a few adversaries. In the last place Seth Rollins appeared accompanied by all his entourage, who dedicated himself to undermining the resistance of all the participants that were still on the scene. Thus, Rollins was easily eliminating some of his rivals, while his teammates saved him when he was going to be eliminated. Enraged, the eliminated ones embarked on a fight against the retinue of Rollins in the vicinity and took them away from the scene to leave only Roman Reasaplands, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Edge in front of Rollins on the ring. Each one applied his finisher on Edge and then Mcintyre was in charge of eliminating it. From there, Orton and Edge returned to team up to face Reasaplands and McIntyre. Orton tried to betray Edge with an RKO from behind, but The Rated R Superstar realized the trick and tricked Orton into ending it after promising him a new alliance. After this, Roman Reings managed to eliminate Edge and remained alone in the ring against Drew McIntyre to star in the final fight. After a little duel, Drew McIntyre applied a Claymore on Reasaplands and immediately eliminated him to become the winner of the Royal Rumble Match 2020.

Brock Lesnar. Elias Erik Rowman Robert Roode John Morrison Kofi Kingston Mistery King. Big E. Cesaro Shelton Benjamin Shinsuke Nakamura MVP Keith Lee Braun Strowman Ricochet Drew McIntyre. The Miz. AJ Styles. Dolph Ziggler Karl Anderson Edge King Corbin Matt Riddle Luke Gallows Randy Orton Roman Reasaplands Kevin Owens Aleister Black Samoa Joe. Seth Rollins

Winner: Drew McIntyre, who will have a starting opportunity at WrestleMania.