WWE Results: Elimination Chamber 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

WWE's last great PPV before WrestleMania is already here. Elimination Chamber 2020 takes place tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and, as always, we will be here to tell you everything that happens live in case you are not subscribed to WWE Network or cannot spend the night to see the event. So, below you will find the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results to find out who are victorious from the Elimination Chamber and who will get the last places for regular fighting at WrestleMania.

The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (kickoff Match)

The previous Elimination Chamber 2020 served to witness a fight that was officially announced by WWE at the last minute. In it, The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) would face each other with the couple formed by Hawkins and Zack Ryder in a duel where the brute force of the four contestants was the main attraction. The match was short and not very exciting. What's more, the realization kept him in good time in the background and without sound to show trailers of what would come later in the PPV. In the end, with a very poor audience, the Viking Raiders gave themselves several quick and intelligent relays to win the victory on behalf of three.

Winners: The Viking Raiders.

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

The PPV started with a fight that promised equality because of the similarities between its protagonists. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak soon took the measures with padlocks, trying to prove which of the two was more technical. Faced with equality, Bryan decided to leave the ring, taking boos from the public, although he would not change them for support songs when he returned to combat. Again, both contestants chained submission techniques, but neither managed to make the other surrender. In the end, after several blow exchanges, it was Daniel Bryan who won the surrender victory after applying a AND IT IS! Lock despite having taken several Suplex.

Winner: Daniel Bryan.

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

The next match promised more excitement as the rivalry between the Andrade and Humberto Carrillo was at an all time high upon reaching Elimination Chamber 2020 and, in addition, the first of them put the United States Championship into play. Andrade started frantically and tried a pin as soon as the bell rang, but he did not succeed. Humberto Carrillo was very motivated and at times he knew how to put things in his favor by repeatedly throwing the champion out of the ring. Of course, Andrade's experience meant that he always ended up counteracting the momentum of the young aspirant. The two left their souls in the ring and performed acrobatic actions that woke up the first "this is awesome!" of the respectable. The fight reached its key moment when Zelina, who accompanied Andrade, decided to remove the floor protections from one of the ringside areas, although the play went badly and ended up being the champion who hit the bare ground. Upon returning to the ring, both wretlers tried accounts of three rolling on each other and in the end it was Andrade who, holding Carrillo's pants, who achieved it.

Winner and still United States Champion: Andrade.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Thus we arrived at the first great moment of the night: The Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Couple Championship! If you are not familiar with this type of fighting, we will clarify that in the Elimination Chamber Match, the six participants fight inside a large cage and four of them start stuck inside methacrylate booths that are periodically opened randomly. Win the last one standing after having eliminated on account of three or submission to rivals. The Miz and John Morroson, as current champions, were the first to enter and occupy their cabin. The following were Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, followed by the Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery to leave The New Day and The Usos in the last two places, who would stay in the center of the ring fighting each other while waiting for him Chance opened the first cabin.

The Usos dominated in this first measure until the first cabin of the night was opened: the one of the Fight House Party, that entered devastating with everything. In this section, the mascarados gave spectacle when climbing through the cage until they got to be placed on one of the cabins and jump on the other two couples from there. It was time for the second cabin to open and it turned out to be that of the champions: The Miz and John Morrison. Taking advantage of the wear of their rivals, Miz and Morrison came attacking hard and synchronized and were about to eliminate the Uses and The New Day. Time passed and the Heavy Machinery cabin opened to delight everyone in the pavilion. Otis and Tucker were blunt and smashed the Usage against the gate of the cage without being able to do anything. But the most spectacular moment starred him Golden Lynx, which climbed to the top of the cage to launch from there over all its rivals. Of course, it was of no use because then the Heavy Machinery guys made a pin on Gran Metalik and the Lucha House Party were eliminated.

With the Mexicans out of the battle, the last cabin was opened for Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to take action. Now it was Heavy Machinery that dominated and only Ziggler and Roode together managed to plant something of their faces. Otis had the audience mad, but when he went to crush Ziggler against one of the booths, he turned away and Otis crossed the methacrylate to fall directly out of the unconscious cage. Thus, Ziggler and Roode attacked Tucker as a team and managed to make a count of three on him to eliminate the Heavy Machinery and start boos from the respectable. Distracted with the celebration, Ziggler and Roode were attacked by The New Day and The Usos and received a double count of three after a double Uses Splash that left them out of the starting fight.

Seeing the good result of this alliance, Usos and New Day attacked the champions together, but eventually ended up betraying each other. The result was that Morrison and The Miz took advantage of the situation to eliminate The Usos on behalf of three on Kingston after it was damaged while trying to hit one of the Uses. Now the match was a 2v2 between The Usos and The Miz and John Morrison. The show offered by both couples was superb but in the end those who took the jackpot were the champions who eliminated the Usos playing as a team to apply a count of three covering the body of one of their rivals between the two and supporting The Miz on the ropes in a maneuver that would have been illegal in another type of combat but not in a Elimination Chamber since there are no disqualifications here.

Winners and still Champions for SmackDown Parjeas: The Miz and John Morrison.

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (Combat without disqualifications)

Great things were expected of this Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles to be a combat without disqualifications, although both preferred to start undermining the forces of their limbs. Luckily, The Phenomenal did not take long to find a Shinai (kendo stick) to stir up Aleister and thus begin true hostilities. The chairs and tables began to gain prominence and the Pennsylvania public gradually cheered up. After a long exchange of blows with objects Aleister managed to gain control of the situation and when the action moved to the surrounding area, he crossed a table with AJ's body. It was then that the other two members of The OC decided to intervene to turn the match into a 1v3 and put the victory to AJ Styles on a plate. But when The Phenomenal was about to perform his Phenomenal Forearm, the lights went out, two chimes rang and when the lighting came back the Undertaker was seen on the ring to set Luke Gallows and Anderson apart and apply a Chokeslam to Styles. The lights went out again, two other chimes and Undertaker disappeared. With AJ Styles lying on the canvas, Aleister Black was able to make a pin without opposition and take the victory.

Winner: Aleister Black.

Raw The Street Profits vs. Couples Champions. Seth Rollins & Murphy

The Streets Profits would have to defend their newly won Raw Couple Championship against Seth Rollins and Murphy, who exercised their right to revenge in the Elimination Chamber. The combat was dominated by the aspirants until Angelo Dawkins got the relief and Montez Ford went into action. Their agility made the rest of Rollins palm trees intervene, but the Viking Raiders also appeared to knock them out of the scene. After this, the confrontation went crazy and both couples exchanged domains with effective relays and doing their best. When they were all exhausted, Kevin Owens appeared among the audience eating popcorn and low to the center of the pavilion to sit at one of the commentator tables and distract Seth Rollins and Murphy, which ended up receiving a Frog Splash for the count of three.

Winners and still Raw Couples Champions: The Street Profits.

After the fight, when Rollins shouted full of anger at the champions as they left, Kevin Owens climbed into the ring and applied a Stunner before facing the ramp to the locker room eating popcorn.

Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

The Monster Among Man had the difficult task of defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship in Elimination Chamber in a triple threat that would face Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn. Luckily for Braun Strowman, his rivals would have to take over and not fight him at the same time. Yes, the disadvantage was evident since Nakamura, Cesaro and Zayn managed to distract the referee and attack from outside the ring by the sword. The aspirants fought with great intelligence and played as they liked with Strowman, who did not know where the blows came from or who was the legal fighter at all times. In the end, after several quick relays, Sami Zayn won the victory on behalf of three to take the golden belt home.

Winner and new Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn.

Women's Elimination Chamber (The winner will face Raw Becky Lynch Champion at WrestleMania)

And finally it was time for the main Elimination Chamber 2020 event. This fight in the Elimination Chamber would offer a direct pass to Raw's female headline fight to fight Becky Lynch in WrestleMania. The first to enter the cage and occupy its corresponding cabin was Asuka, the second was Sarah Logan, third Liv Morgan and the fourth Shayna baszler. In this way, Natalya and Ruby Riott were the last two to enter and, therefore, were responsible for opening the starfight of the night. They decided to fight next to Liv Morgan's cabin on the hard floor walkway between the gate of the cage and the ring to chop it, demonstrating that both are very hard. When it was time for the first cabin to open, it was that of Sarah Logan, who ran out to recess Natalya against Morgan's cabin and then go for Riott, who had climbed up on top of that cabin.

The duel continued to develop in the same area until the second cabin was opened: Shayna Baszler's. Lada more enter, He applied a Kirifuda Clutch to Sarah Logan and another to Ruby Riott so that they both gave up almost breathless and leave the fight in a 1v1 against Natalya. Shortly after, she also eliminated Natalya in the same way and was left alone waiting for the third cabin to open. Shayna Baszler had cleared three wrestlers in just two minutes. After several minutes of waiting and with boos in the public for the long period without show about the ring, Liv Morgan's cabin opened and hostilities began again. Baszler was untouchable and played with Morgan as if he were a fighter throwing her against the fence over and over again. After that, Baszler decided to provoke Asuka by taking Liv Morgan in front of her cabin and leaving her unconscious with another Kirifuda Clutch to eliminate her. There were only Shayna Baszler and Asuka left, who kept cursing in her native language, but the Japanese was still locked in her cabin.

When Asuka's cell opened, Baszler's problems finally arrived and the confrontation became really interesting to the cry of "NXT, NXT, NXT" From the stands. Of course, these problems were not going to last because, after several failed attempts, Shayna Baszler successfully executed another Kirifuda Clutch on Asuka, leaving the Kabuki Warrior unconscious and getting his pass for a starting fight at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch. Fast, bland and disappointing fight to close a PVP that will not go down in WWE history as one of the best Elimination Chambers.

Winner and candidate for the Women's Raw Championship in WrestleMania: Shayna Baszler.