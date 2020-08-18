WWE, Randy Orton's greatest Summerslam moments

Share it:

Randy Orton is one of the most lethal wrestlers in WWE: after seeing him knock out Big Show with his ruthless Punt Kick, it is time to retrace the steps that led him to assert yourself during the various SummerSlam.

2004 – Chris Benoit : One year after his SummerSlam debut, Orton found himself facing Benoit for the World Championship. The opponent had already established himself as one of the legends of the sport, but he managed to stand up to him in a spectacular way, getting the victory and going down in history as the youngest WWE champion to obtain the title (24 years).

: One year after his SummerSlam debut, Orton found himself facing Benoit for the World Championship. The opponent had already established himself as one of the legends of the sport, but he managed to stand up to him in a spectacular way, getting the victory and going down in history as to obtain the title (24 years). 2007 – John Cena : In the midst of one of wrestling's most interesting periods, the two fought their way through the various Triple Hs, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, until they met up for the 2007 SummerSlam. The match was particularly exciting, and even if Cena won the audience cheered the champions for more than 20 minutes.

: In the midst of one of wrestling's most interesting periods, the two fought their way through the various Triple Hs, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, until they met up for the 2007 SummerSlam. The match was particularly exciting, and even if Cena won the audience cheered the champions for more than 20 minutes. 2013 – Daniel Bryan vs John Cena : the match was won by Bryan, but with a surprise twist, Orton came out of the backstage with the briefcase of Money in The Bank and defeated the poor winner in just nine seconds , putting an end to his reign as a champion even before it began.

: the match was won by Bryan, but with a surprise twist, Orton came out of the backstage with the briefcase of Money in The Bank and defeated the poor winner , putting an end to his reign as a champion even before it began. 2014 – Roman Reigns: after the breakup of The Shield, the fighter went on his own and had to face Orton. A clash between novelty and tradition that did not fail to thrill the public.

Orton has a history of success with regards to SummerSlam, so it is likely he will aim for the everything for everything also for the 2020 edition, which will be held on 23 August. Here he will have to face Drew McIntyre, and certainly the twists will not be lacking.

Meanwhile, a virtual surprise has been announced for WWE fans, currently awaiting the return of Shawn Michaels.