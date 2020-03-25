WWE offers many of WWE Network's paid content for free

Share it:

If you get tired having to look for your favorite bouts of the WWE everywhere or waiting to be put on television today you're in luck. The company has announced that they are opening a large amount of WWE Network content for everyone and for free.

We are talking about thousands of hours of fighting, interviews and shows derived from this long-standing sports discipline. Everything at your fingertips by accessing the official portal from this link.

WWE has announced that it is unlocking a large portion of the WWE Network library starting today and extending free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view shows, original documentaries. and much more, for a limited period of time. This unprecedented opportunity for WWE fans worldwide includes each of the epic WrestleMania installments, plus all of the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series events. All episodes of NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver and many more original and innovative content will also be viewable, including the entire documentary series WWE 24, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions talk show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.

Not only is access to historical content given, there will also be news, allowing you to watch recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, all the chapters of WWE Untold and the not-yet-released WWE: the history of FCW.

We also recently learned that WrestleMania 36 this year would split into two broadcast nights for the first time in the history of this event. It will be broadcast on April 4 and 5 behind closed doors because of the current pandemic.