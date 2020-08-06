WWE, Nick Khan is the new president: all the details

Share it:

On Wednesday 5 August the WWE He announced that he has chosen Nick Khan, former head of the television sector of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), as new president and Chief Revenue Officer, who will deal directly with CEO Vince McMahon. The announcement was made through a press release.

"Khan, former practicing lawyer" you read in the text, "moved to International Creative Management (ICM) in 2006, where he launched his department Sports Media and represented the biggest names in sports broadcasts. In 2012 he switched to CAA, where he was head of the television department. During his tenure, Khan continued to represent the major television stations while he also represented WWE, Southeastern Conference (SEC), Top Rank Boxing and others. "

The statement also reads a comment by Vince McMahon. "Nick is an executive with a deep knowledge of our business and one Proven experience in generating significant value for sports and entertainment productions. (…) The management style and the personal behavior Nick's are perfect for WWE's entrepreneurial culture and will fit perfectly with our extraordinary management team. "

For its part, Nick Khan he has declared: "I can't wait to expand my relationship with Vince McMahon and the whole WWE team, and to become a full-time member of the WWE family. It is rare to have the opportunity to work in a company that is not only legendary in what she has already accomplished, but she is also ready to enter an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion. "

