WWE, mourning in the world of wrestling: Tracy Smothers is dead

Tracy Smothers, a former WWE, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling and ECW wrestler, passed away today at the age of 58. Comicbook.com reports that, in addition to having non-fatal lymphoma, Smothers was facing heart problems and upcoming hernia surgery.
Born in Springfield, Tennessee, Smothers made his professional wrestling debut in 1982. In 1990 he joined WCW with Steve Armstrong, Tag Team partner with whom formava i Southern Boys (later known as Young Pistols). Later, in 1996, he landed in WWE (then known as WWF) as Freddie Joe Floyd facing icons such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.
Numerous tributes from the world of wrestling, starting with that of colleague and friend Bobby Fulton: “I am saddened to discover the disappearance of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thank you for the years of friendship. Tracy and I have supported each other continuously in regards to our state of health. This is another heavy loss for the sport of professional wrestling. “
In the coming days, a funeral and an event to celebrate Smothers’ life will be announced for his family, friends and fans to take part. Smothers leaves behind his partner, mother, sister, two brothers and two children.
I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracy Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracy.
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 28, 2020
Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room…just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years! pic.twitter.com/L0RERBn7ve
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 28, 2020
WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58.
WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends. https://t.co/wdclVdB1n0
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020