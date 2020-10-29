WWE, mourning in the world of wrestling: Tracy Smothers is dead

Tracy Smothers, a former WWE, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling and ECW wrestler, passed away today at the age of 58. Comicbook.com reports that, in addition to having non-fatal lymphoma, Smothers was facing heart problems and upcoming hernia surgery.

Born in Springfield, Tennessee, Smothers made his professional wrestling debut in 1982. In 1990 he joined WCW with Steve Armstrong, Tag Team partner with whom formava i Southern Boys (later known as Young Pistols). Later, in 1996, he landed in WWE (then known as WWF) as Freddie Joe Floyd facing icons such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

Numerous tributes from the world of wrestling, starting with that of colleague and friend Bobby Fulton: “I am saddened to discover the disappearance of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thank you for the years of friendship. Tracy and I have supported each other continuously in regards to our state of health. This is another heavy loss for the sport of professional wrestling. “

In the coming days, a funeral and an event to celebrate Smothers’ life will be announced for his family, friends and fans to take part. Smothers leaves behind his partner, mother, sister, two brothers and two children.