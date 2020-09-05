WWE, Keith Lee in the final against Roman Reigns? “I would end up resting for two weeks”

Share it:

Roman Reigns himself has declared himself the best wrestler of this generation, which is why any WWE athlete should fear him, and among them also Keith Lee.

In an interview for ComicBook.com the wrestler found himself answering a question about di a possible final match against Roman Reigns, on the occasion of a major event, and admitted that he does not see it as a possibility for the moment: “I believe that we should start with something simple, like a friendly meeting and see what happens. We still don’t know how long a match with the two of us can last “.

The most interesting matches are those that offer the right level of challenge, with fighters who know each other well and know how to counterattack effectively; but even though a final would be too bitter for now, Lee nevertheless stated that he would like to confront Reigns again:

“It would be wonderful if at some point there were some matches in which it is not possible to establish who is the best between us. At that point there could be an IronMan match or a Last Man Standing. I think that guy would bring a level of competition enough to put me off for a week or two, but it would also make me smile for the joy of the fight. “

