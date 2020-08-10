WWE, John Cena thinks the Raw Underground is a great opportunity: here's why

Share it:

The Raw Undeground is based on wrestling matches without patterns, as typical of an environment that can be defined as "underground". The WWE world is still very much debated about this genre, some love it, others hate it. John Cena, on the other hand, thinks all this could be a great opportunity for wrestlers.

This new concept, presented by Shane McMahon, therefore collects another positive opinion of great level after the words of CM Punk. The leader of the Cenation interviewed by NewsWeek said:

"RAW Underground is a great opportunity, a real rebirth for this world that could lead to an important change. Being a novelty, it takes some time for everyone to accept it. Whether or not it is a backup plan adopted at the last minute due to creative problems on the part of the upper echelons, I still hope that the athletes can take advantage of this novelty in order to be able to establish itself in the best possible way in this world ".

Cena, who returns to speak after his initiative against fake news, then added: "A great example we all admire of this kind of situation is Steve Austin. A Steve Austin was given the opportunity to make the character of Stone Cold famous. Given the enormous success, this thing has been proposed under other names. That's how we got one of the greatest athletes in WWE, if not the greatest athlete ever. "

And while The Rock accepted the challenge of Daniel Bryan, the champion, he won sixteen times the title of World Champion therefore appears confident in this new project: "For me, therefore, RAW Underground is an immense opportunity. With each novelty, the Superstars come forward and do their best to establish themselves or reassert themselves".

What do you think of this new project? Let us know in the comments.