WWE, Joe Biden new President of the United States: the reactions of the wrestlers

After days of uncertainty, waiting and trepidation to find out who would be the winner, we now have the verdict: Joe Biden is the new President of the United States of America. And while celebrities from all corners of the world comment on the event on social media, so do the superstar WWE they are no less.
The head-to-head between Joe Biden and Donald Trump came to a conclusion, and the former was the winner over the outgoing President.
Obviously, the announcement by the media has sparked strong reactions from supporters of both parties, and while there are those who have come down to celebrate or protest on the streets of the cities, on social media the great stream of comments on the subject.
This time we bring you the tweets of some WWE athletes, including that of CM Punk, former WWE World Champion, in response to a post by Linda McMahon, wife of Company President Vince McMahon. While the latter asked to continue to support Trump in his request for “legal counting” of the votes, Punk limited himself to responding with a photomontage (which you can also find on the cover and at the bottom of the news).
On a similar note then comes the tweet of Kevin Owens, who commenting on Trump’s self-proclaimed winner, writes ironically: “And I beat @Goldberg at 2017’s Fastlane by keeping the Universal Title“.
Also Sami Zayn he doesn’t go lightly, and takes two tweets to show us all his “affection” for Trump: “A derisory reason I can’t stand Trump is that he stole my cowardly, delusional heel gimmick. I am not joking. So much of the arrogance, the paranoia, the victimization and the denial of the evidence present in the language of heel wrestlers is now attributed to him, and it bothers me like crazy.“. It’s still “Don’t let that door [quando vai via] hit your backside“.
Former champions and wrestlers such as Batista, Mick Foley e Kevin Nash, congratulating the country and, in particular, some voters (Nash, for example, emphasizes Georgia and Pennsylvania, two key states in the electoral process).
All these and many more tweets from superstars WWE you can find them at the bottom of the news.
https://t.co/7dOW4Yv0Kh pic.twitter.com/1qOkkObQJ4
— player/coach (@CMPunk) November 7, 2020
And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title. https://t.co/1Ebp5FLBrx
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 7, 2020
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n49oKR3hJl
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 7, 2020
A few quick thoughts about this historic election.
Thanks to @DaveBautista & @RealKevinNash for encouraging me to voice my opinion.
Let’s begin the process of healing this great country.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e7oG9Jt3D8
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020
One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel.
Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off.
– Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020
Georgia slowly goes Blue. Pennsylvania will been Bidens by drive home. Fantastic week in America. Life is seeming normal again. Proud to be an American
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) November 6, 2020
Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I’ll see you in Georgia. 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/soonQpP9FE
— Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020
Don’t let the door hit your ass
– Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020
I couldn’t participate in this years election, but I feel a hell of a lot better about writing my citizenship test now.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 7, 2020
– Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 7, 2020