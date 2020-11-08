WWE, Joe Biden new President of the United States: the reactions of the wrestlers

After days of uncertainty, waiting and trepidation to find out who would be the winner, we now have the verdict: Joe Biden is the new President of the United States of America. And while celebrities from all corners of the world comment on the event on social media, so do the superstar WWE they are no less.

The head-to-head between Joe Biden and Donald Trump came to a conclusion, and the former was the winner over the outgoing President.

Obviously, the announcement by the media has sparked strong reactions from supporters of both parties, and while there are those who have come down to celebrate or protest on the streets of the cities, on social media the great stream of comments on the subject.

This time we bring you the tweets of some WWE athletes, including that of CM Punk, former WWE World Champion, in response to a post by Linda McMahon, wife of Company President Vince McMahon. While the latter asked to continue to support Trump in his request for “legal counting” of the votes, Punk limited himself to responding with a photomontage (which you can also find on the cover and at the bottom of the news).

On a similar note then comes the tweet of Kevin Owens, who commenting on Trump’s self-proclaimed winner, writes ironically: “And I beat @Goldberg at 2017’s Fastlane by keeping the Universal Title“.

Also Sami Zayn he doesn’t go lightly, and takes two tweets to show us all his “affection” for Trump: “A derisory reason I can’t stand Trump is that he stole my cowardly, delusional heel gimmick. I am not joking. So much of the arrogance, the paranoia, the victimization and the denial of the evidence present in the language of heel wrestlers is now attributed to him, and it bothers me like crazy.“. It’s still “Don’t let that door [quando vai via] hit your backside“.

Former champions and wrestlers such as Batista, Mick Foley e Kevin Nash, congratulating the country and, in particular, some voters (Nash, for example, emphasizes Georgia and Pennsylvania, two key states in the electoral process).

All these and many more tweets from superstars WWE you can find them at the bottom of the news.