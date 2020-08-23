WWE, it’s war between Sasha Banks and Bayley, find out who will face Asuka at SummerSlam

Share it:

The one between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose is not the only rivalry in the WWE: also Sasha Banks and Bayley have decided to do battle ahead of SummerSlam.

During the summer’s most-watched event, Asuka will have the chance to compete against both Banks (for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship) and Bayley (for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship), but whoever fights her last will obviously be favorite. For decide the order in which to play the matches There is nothing better than … a good wrestling match.

The two competed in a Beat The Clock Challenge, thanks to the appearance of Naomi. Who had defeated Naomi in the shortest time he would bring home victory. Once again, the two began to argue about who should have faced her first, but Naomi silenced the dispute in the bud by landing them both at the same time. So you do.

Then the real challenge began; Sasha Banks managed to knock Naomi out in 3:39 minutes, while in the second match it was Naomi who knocked out Bayley. For the SummerSlam we will therefore find Bayley vs Asuka in the first match, and Sasha Banks vs Asuka in the second.

Meanwhile, Renee Young said goodbye to WWE and Bret Hart praised the great John Cena.