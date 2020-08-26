WWE, injured Rey Mysterio shows the bloody mask: all about the accident

Share it:

Tra show e Gimmick over the top over the years professional wrestling has become more and more spectacular, also raising the bar of holds and stunts in the ring, but sometimes something goes wrong and it is the internationally renowned athletes themselves who lose out. This time it was the turn of Mistery King was injured during the Monday Night Raw.

In the double match that saw Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio lined up against Seth Rollins e Murphy in fact, the uproar broke out when a group of masked wrestlers appeared who took the unfortunate wrestler by weight and thrown into a corner of the ring: you will see the scene in detail in the player above. Unfortunately, Mysterio does not seem to have cushioned the blow well and at the end of the evening he shared various photos from his Twitter account, which you will find below, depicting his bloody mask and also the long wound which brought back to the head.

Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be serious, but there is no doubt that the wrestler felt the blow. For the athlete this season full of injuries does not seem to want to close and, after the recent statements by doctors on Mysterio’s condition, it is to be hoped that this new trauma has not repercussions on the already injured eye. For more details, we leave you to Prince Misteryo’s comments on his last meeting.