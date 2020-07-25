WWE, here are the reasons for the breakdown between John Cena and Nikki Bella

Share it:

While the world of wrestling is still upset by the tragic disappearance of Shad Gaspard, gossip takes care of the atmosphere, with the statements of Nikki Bella, former WWE star and former companion of the famous John Cena. Speaking on Maria Menounos' Better Together program on YouTube, she returned to the end of their relationship.

Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) and John Cena broke up in 2018, after an intense six-year relationship. The reason, apparently, was his desire for motherhood, not shared by the champion, who had no intention of having children.

"Overall, our relationship has been truly incredible." Nikki Bella said. "We were two people who wanted two different lives, they strove to have one together. "

After much insistence, John Cena seemed to have convinced himself to enlarge the family, "but it wasn't what he wanted. I can say it. And this made me think: I want to force someone to become a father? "

Nikki continued, recalling that once her life coach asked her: "What if John looking back regretted everything? You would have this child, you would have built this life. Is that what you want? ". That was the question that made her understand that their relationship had to end. "No, that's not what I want. I don't want to force anyone to change if it's not really what they want. I want someone to come to me and tell me: I want to have a son with you, I can not wait."

Which happened on time. Nikki Bella, in fact, expects a baby from his new partner, Artem Chigvintsev, known on the set of Dancing with the Stars. Ironically, her sister Brie Bella is also pregnant.