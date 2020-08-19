WWE, Dwayne Johnson chooses his favorite version of The Rock: that's what it is

Share it:

Over time the style of The Rock has undergone various transformations, relating to the various eras of the WWE. Who better than Dwayne Johnson himself could choose the best?

The WWE account wanted to launch the nice poll aimed at fans on Twitter, and among the various alternatives we find a The Rock with a thick mane, intent on exhibiting the title he has just won; a The Rock with style to spare, equipped with sunglasses and an open shirt, a The Rock guitarist and finally a The Rock more rocky than ever, now in its final evolution after years of training and millionaire films.

The nice thing is that Johnson himself replied to the post, choosing an option not covered: "Fanny Pack Rock"(The Rock with pouch). The nice reference is to the outfit worn by the future wrestler when he was little more than a teenager: black turtleneck shirt, necklace, jeans and a horrible fanny pack Brown. The photo that portrays him in these conditions has been around the world, becoming a real meme in recent years, so much so that many fans of the actor have decided to make a cosplay.

Johnson often joked about her look youthful, a source of mockery even among his colleagues, and this time too he does not contradict himself, showing a certain self-irony. You can take a look at the photos below: which one it is your favorite The Rock?

Meanwhile, the actor is on the set of Red Notice and has just saved the XFL by buying it for 15 million.