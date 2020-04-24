WWE confirms that there will be no WWE 2K21

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

WWE just confirmed what had been rumored for days: WWE 2K21 won't hit the market. As reported by Frank Riddick, Chief Financial Officer of WWE, during the company's financial meeting by phone that took place a few moments ago and which was echoed by the Gamespot media: "An official game will not be released this year".

The reasons that have led the world's largest wrestling company to make this decision have been several. On the one hand, the coronavirus viral crisis has been a major impediment to meeting deadlines for the development of WWE 2K21. In addition, the company is not in its best economic moment, having to hold all its events behind closed doors, WrestleMania 36 included. But there are even more reasons that could have resulted in the game being canceled.

The bad result of WWE 2K20 that, remember, was developed by Visual Concepts alone after Yuke's exit from the project, it seems to have been key also for WWE has chosen to rethink the launch of a game this season. Everything indicates that the company prefers to give Visual Concets more time to create a round product and launch it knowing that there will be no problems with it.

Of course, wrestling fans should not lose hope of receiving a video game of this sport throughout 2020 since Yuke's He confirmed that he was developing one, although it was obviously not WWE 2K21. According to rumors, this game could be about AEW's first official title, the main competition of WWE. We will keep a close eye on the developer's movements to tell you what he is working on as soon as there is official information. For now, all we can do is confirm that, much to our regret, there will be no WWE 2K21.