WWE 2K20: Take-Two disappointed by sales and quality, but the partnership with the authors continues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For several years the Yuke's development team has managed the development of the titles related to the series on an annual basis WWE 2K, but this tradition was interrupted with the latest iteration of the franchise.

As known, in fact, to deal with WWE 2K20 was another software house: specifically, Visual Concepts. Unfortunately, the change at the helm of the series has generated a videogame production not able to find the favor of the public and critics. The new chapter of the famous series dedicated to the McMahon wrestling universe has in fact attracted many criticisms, mainly linked to a technical sector deemed unsatisfactory.

During a recent financial meeting, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, released some statements on the subject. "Although we are disappointed that WWE 2K20 has not satisfied our expectations both in terms of sales and quality, 2K is actively working with Visual Concepts to make sure these issues are resolved in the future. – he has declared – They will soon have more information to share. (…) The WWE brand continues to grow globally and grow our series WWE 2K improving the quality of the game it remains an important long-term opportunity".

Waiting for information on the future WWE 2K21, on the pages of Everyeye our WWE 2K20 review is available.