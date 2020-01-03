WWE 2K20: 2K solves the Millennium Bug twenty years late

Share it:

From the first day of the release, the new chapter of the saga of WWE he was marred by problems. The history of the game was indeed quite troubled, given that the collaboration with Yuke it closed abruptly last August, when the ongoing game development was entrusted to Visual Concepts.

The developers found themselves working on a game already started, having to face various difficulties, which the tight delivery times have aggravated, thus delivering a game literally full of bugs of various kinds.

One of the last was discovered precisely with the arrival of the new year. In fact, it seems that the game crashed hopelessly on all platforms, unless the date was set manually again to 2019. A sort of "Millennium Bug"which showed up twenty years after the original.

The official account Twitter customer support 2K Games has communicated that it has solved the problem, and that it will be sufficient to start the game again and automatically download the latest one patch not to run into the tedious bug anymore, but it is still a sign of how much the video game still suffers from difficulties, perhaps even banal, but still annoying.

To learn more, take a look at our WWE 2K20 review. It also seems that some developers have abandoned the team and that there may be a reduced budget for WWE 2K21: all the latest news can be found on our site.