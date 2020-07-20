WWE 2K Battlegrounds mazzed on Switch in the new gameplay video!

Share it:

Not being less than the heroes of Shin Megami Tensei V, WWE 2K Battlegrounds wrestloers also try to attract the attention of the spectators of the latest Nintendo Direct and they give it for good reason in a frantic video gameplay that confirms the period of September release of the title on Switch.

The next episode of the WWE 2K Battlegrounds series promises to print a smile on the face of all wrestling fans thanks to no-holds-barred melee and lots of arcade action to be experienced in challenges for up to four players.

As per tradition for this saga, of course also in the new chapter all the protagonists that we will see going down in the digital ring of WWE 2K Battlegrounds will have deliberately over the top moves. The playful offer will be particularly wide and will include the modalities Exhibition (both single and multiplayer), Countryside (starring 7 aspiring WWE wrestlers), King of the Battleground (a variant of the royal rumble) and i Online tournaments.

Without delay, we leave you to the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds game video and we remind you that the new 2K and Saber Interactive arcade fighting game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One from September 18.