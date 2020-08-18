WWE 2K Battlegrounds: full roster revealed, there will also be AJ Styles and Hulk Hogan

Share it:

If you are curious to find out which characters will be present in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, know that the development team has just published the complete list of fighters available at launch and that of the contents that will be added at a later time through the free updates.

Here is i 70 wrestler playable since day one of WWE 2K Battlegrounds:

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Andre The Giant

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Big E

Big Show

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Carmella

Cesaro

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge (preorder bonus)

Elias

Ember Moon

Finn Bálor

Hulk Hogan

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Jeff Hardy

John Cena

Kalisto

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Lynx Dorado

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Mankind

Mickie James

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Nikki Cross

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowan

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

Sgt. Slaughter

Shawn Michaels

Shinsuke Nakamura

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Miz

The Rock

Triple H

Undertaker

Xavier Woods

Yokozuna

To these will be added others 63 characters among which we find Ultimate Warrior, Kane, Paige, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Macho Man, Batista and many others that you find in the image at the bottom of the news. In this case, the DLC fighters can be purchased with real money or simply by spending the accumulated currency in the game: this means that any type of content can be added to your collection without the need to use a credit card. Among the extra celebrities present in the game we also find Paul Heyman as a campaign NPC, Alicia Taylor as a presenter in the ring and the pairing formed by Mauro Ranallo is Jerry "The King" Lawler as commentators.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting next September 18, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).