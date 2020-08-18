WWE 2K Battlegrounds: full roster revealed, there will also be AJ Styles and Hulk Hogan

If you are curious to find out which characters will be present in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, know that the development team has just published the complete list of fighters available at launch and that of the contents that will be added at a later time through the free updates.
Here is i 70 wrestler playable since day one of WWE 2K Battlegrounds:
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Alicia Fox
- Andre The Giant
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Baron Corbin
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Big E
- Big Show
- Bobby Lashley
- Bobby Roode
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- Brie Bella
- Brock Lesnar
- Carmella
- Cesaro
- Charlotte Flair
- Daniel Bryan
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge (preorder bonus)
- Elias
- Ember Moon
- Finn Bálor
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- Jeff Hardy
- John Cena
- Kalisto
- Karl Anderson
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Lynx Dorado
- Liv Morgan
- Luke Gallows
- Mandy Rose
- Mankind
- Mickie James
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- Randy Orton
- Rey Mysterio
- Ricochet
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowan
- R-Truth
- Samoa Joe
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- Sgt. Slaughter
- Shawn Michaels
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Undertaker
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
To these will be added others 63 characters among which we find Ultimate Warrior, Kane, Paige, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Macho Man, Batista and many others that you find in the image at the bottom of the news. In this case, the DLC fighters can be purchased with real money or simply by spending the accumulated currency in the game: this means that any type of content can be added to your collection without the need to use a credit card. Among the extra celebrities present in the game we also find Paul Heyman as a campaign NPC, Alicia Taylor as a presenter in the ring and the pairing formed by Mauro Ranallo is Jerry "The King" Lawler as commentators.
We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting next September 18, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).
