Sports

Wuhan leaves his concentration in Spain to return to China

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Wuhan Zall, the Chinese soccer team in the city where the coronavirus outbreak arose and which has remained in Andalusia since January 29, will return to his country next Saturday due to the situation that Spain is going through with the COVID-19, his coach, the Spanish José González, explained to EFE this Thursday.

"The problem is now here, in China has been practically eradicated, "said the technician from Cádiz, who pointed out that they had not returned to the Asian country so far due to the situation of the epidemic and due to the postponement of the league, but given this new situation in Spain they have decided to return.

The Chinese team, made up of twenty-seven footballers, arrived at the end of January at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport to start a concentration in Sotogrande (Cádiz) without presenting, according to the Andalusian Government, any symptoms of the coronavirus.

READ:  Valencia - Lille, live

The postponement of their league competition as a result of the coronavirus health crisis motivated that his stay in Andalusia was prolonged on several occasions and his return to China was postponed for security.

China has announced this Thursday that the peak of COVID-19 transmissions has come to an end, as reported by a spokesman for the Asian National Health Commission during a press conference in Beijing.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.