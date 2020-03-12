Wuhan leaves his concentration in Spain to return to China

The Wuhan Zall, the Chinese soccer team in the city where the coronavirus outbreak arose and which has remained in Andalusia since January 29, will return to his country next Saturday due to the situation that Spain is going through with the COVID-19, his coach, the Spanish José González, explained to EFE this Thursday.

"The problem is now here, in China has been practically eradicated, "said the technician from Cádiz, who pointed out that they had not returned to the Asian country so far due to the situation of the epidemic and due to the postponement of the league, but given this new situation in Spain they have decided to return.

The Chinese team, made up of twenty-seven footballers, arrived at the end of January at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport to start a concentration in Sotogrande (Cádiz) without presenting, according to the Andalusian Government, any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The postponement of their league competition as a result of the coronavirus health crisis motivated that his stay in Andalusia was prolonged on several occasions and his return to China was postponed for security.

China has announced this Thursday that the peak of COVID-19 transmissions has come to an end, as reported by a spokesman for the Asian National Health Commission during a press conference in Beijing.