Writers for Avengers: Infinity War reveal why they left the original six heroes alive

Literally half a galaxy died in dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War And among all those missing was none of the six heroes that make up the original squad of Marvel's Avengers.

The reason why they all survived may be quite evident now that time has passed and we have seen how the outcome of this story has been in Avengers: Endgame, even so the writers of the 2018 movie made the matter clear after receiving a question of a viewer during the revised set of the tape with the ComicBook community.

Screenwriter Christopher Markus confirmed that the decision to keep the Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Hawkeye alive was made in order to dedicate Avengers: Endgame to an outcome of their stories with the dramatic moments we lived in. they.

The decision was certainly the appropriate one if we consider the strength of the desolation sown in the group during the first half of the film and the spectacular way in which they all execute a revenge plan to repair the damage caused by Thanos at the end of the previous movie.

Very interesting details have also come out of this viewing with the screenwriters of the film, such as a photograph in which we see Benedict Cumberbatch in his role as Doctor Strange wearing Tony Stark's armor, as well as details on why Thanos obtained the Soul Gems. in the order that you did it.

It's going to take many years for a group of heroes by the name of The Avengers to return to theaters, assuming it ever happens, but it certainly will never again be made up of the heroes we've been watching grow for the past decade. .