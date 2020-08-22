Wrestling fans comment on Renee Young’s farewell

Share it:

The news in the world of wrestling continues: in addition to the first appearance in the WWE of Rey Mysterio’s son, in the past few hours the farewell of the commentatrice sportiva Renee Young.

In his eight-year career within the federation of the World Wide Wrestling, Renee Young has conducted several programs dedicated to the world of WWE, including “WWE Backstage” e “Talking Smack“and conducted numerous interviews with the most famous athletes of the moment, as well as reporting rumors and others curiosity from backstage. We do not yet know what her plans for the future will be, but in the meantime the fans have decided to share various messages, in which they express the great affection they feel for the former commentator.

At the bottom of the news you can find some of the most famous tweets, written by fans and colleagues, in which they discuss this news that has impressed all wrestling fans, as well as congratulating Renee Young on her career. Finally we point out the new event entitled NXT TakeOver, aired before the WWE Summer Slam, which will be held in the night of tomorrow Saturday 22 August and Sunday 23 and who will show us the challenge in the ring between some of the most famous champions of the last ten years.