Wrestler’s new name revealed!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dominik Mysterio, son of the well-known Rey, will make his first appearance in the ring on Sunday SummerSlam, the pay-per-view summer event produced annually by WWE. The young boy will therefore continue the family tradition with a name that clearly refers to his father’s inheritance.

In fact, Dominik will be called Prince Mysterio, as stated during an interview with ESPN. The boy told the reason for his choice, explaining that he wanted to honor his father and want to fight as his direct successor. Since “Rey” in Spanish means “King”, Dominik will therefore be the “prince”. Rey’s son also revealed that he already has Prince Mysterio’s ring gear ready.

The eldest son of the San Diego elf is therefore carefully preparing all the details for his debut which will take place at theAmway Center in Orlando. It will probably be a Street Fight match that should put an end to the long fight between the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins and WWE’s well-known Mexican-born family.

Rey said about it: “We’ve already talked about it. It will definitely continue the Mysterio dynasty. It’s in its genes. I think we should put it into a story and create something that can help fans discover the very rich story behind lucha libre and the masks.”

Dominik will therefore continue the family tradition, we remember in fact that his father also had in turn received the mask from his uncle, the namesake fighter who was also his coach for a long time. In reference to the mask he said: “My face was there for all to see but I think it will be enough to present it a little differently. I want to wear a mask too, but it will have to be introduced well so that people don’t misunderstand. I always wanted to wear a mask. because of the family tradition. It is really very important to me. “

During the Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio has already faced Seth Rollins. While waiting for this new match, let’s relive together the most important moments of Randy Orton in SummerSlam.