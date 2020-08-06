WRC 9, the new video introduces the Japan rally

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After New Zealand and Kenya, Nacon and KT Racing present the rally of Japan, a new stage of the 2020 season that players will be able to face in WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA-licensed World Rally Championship.

On the occasion of return of the Rally of Japan (absent since 2011) WRc fans will be able to enjoy the exciting mountains and forests of the Aichi district, which will host the Championship Grand Final in November. "Just like real drivers, in WRC 9 players will be able to master the demanding course with its narrow asphalt roads and aggressive curves, also immersing themselves in the lush environment that affects the driver's visibility. "

WRC 9 will be available from September 3rd for Xbox One, PS4 and PC on the Epic Games Store and subsequently on the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Standard and Deluxe digital editions are available for pre-order on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store.

To find out more, we refer you to our test of WRC 9, we got to test a demo of the game just recently, on the site you will find our impressions on the new Kylotonn Games racing.