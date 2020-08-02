WRC 9 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: KT Racing would like to harness its power

Share it:

WRC 9 is coming to Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4, but versions of the racing video game are also expected in the future for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X. It is precisely for these two consoles that KT Racing plans to take full advantage of next-generation hardware.

According to the game's Game Director, Alan Jarniou, the next gen version of WRC 9 will run in native 4K at a minimum of 60Fps, with improved game physics and much higher resolution textures. In addition to these enhanced performaces, the game will make use of some controller functions DualSense, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, to improve the driving feeling of racing cars.

WRC 9 aims to further refine the saga and will use asynchronous loads to make the most of it SSD of the new generation consoles that promises to put players behind the wheel faster than ever. We know that one of the main features of the KT Racing racing game is the multiplayer component but, according to what was declared by the WRC 9 developers, the game would also have another important arrow on its bow that they cannot yet talk about. KT Racing and Nacon have extended the licensing agreement with WRC until 2022: are WRC 10 and 11 already in development?