WRC 9: first impressions of the racing game in our Video Preview

Waiting for the arrival in the shops of WRC 9, the official video game of the World Rally Championship, we offer you all our impressions of the game in a new video.

In our Video Preview, just published on Everyeye's YouTube channel, you can find out many details about the title being developed by the KT Racing team and published by Nacon. During the video it is possible to learn the first information on the driving system, on the routes present in the final version, on the support for the steering wheels and much more. In case you want to deepen our impressions on the game, we also invite you to take a look at the proven WRC 9 by Matteo Mangoni.

Before leaving you to Video Antperima, we remind you that the game will land on the shelves of all stores starting next September 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. WRC 9 has also recently been confirmed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Did you know that the World Rally Championship license has passed to Codemasters? However, it seems that it still takes a few years before the famous software house can develop its racing game.