Wow, there seems to be a One Direction member who doesn't talk to the rest of the band

Niall Horan acknowledges that Zayn never maintained contact with the other members of the ex-band.

one direction suffered a terrible setback on March 25, 2015 when Zayn Malik He announced that he was leaving the band that catapulted him to fame. A year later and a record work later, the group decided to dissolve through a break they called "undefined", leaving the doors open to a possible future reunion. Since then the rumors have not ceased that point to the bad mood among the five members, a fact that Niall Horan recently ratified during an interview with The Sun media. Of course, according to him it is only one who has problems with the rest of the former members, and that is Zayn.

The interpreter of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ calls Gigi Hadid's boyfriend to be the most difficult ex-partner and does not hesitate to name him when asked about the memory he keeps of the successful ‘boy band’:

“It's hard to keep in touch with him. Although he could tell you this himself, to be fair. We do not talk much, although if you make music you could write. You may not answer, but I will support you. I don't know… he left the band for the reasons he had and never spoke to us again later. ”

Also, Horan tried to be positive and closed the talk with some hopeful words in which he said he has nothing against Zayn and hopes to file the roughness with it in order to organize a future reunion. As for the question of who he has the most relationship with, the answer seemed clear: Louis Tomlinson, an interpreter who was going through a tough stage last year when he suddenly lost his sister.

As expected, Zayn has not ruled about it and is quite likely not to. Some time ago it was he himself who verbalized this distancing and confessed why he never got to intimate with the rest of the boys, an explanation that left us quite sad and that we can come to understand. Will 2020 be the year in which we witness a photo of the five together? Hopefully.